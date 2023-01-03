G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Visionary' While on Playful Date at a Sculpture Park in Australia

The couple imitated the shapes of each sculpture in a series of photos on Instagram

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 05:19 PM
Chrishell Stause Australia Sculpture Park
Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are tapping into their artsy side!

The Selling Sunset star, 41, enjoyed a fun date with her partner at an outdoor art sculpture park — that also doubles as a winery — in Australia. In a series of Instagram photos, Stause is seen imitating the shape of each sculpture as the couple make their way through the park.

"Went to a sculpture park…that was also a winery😆😜 Great combo," she captioned the post.

In response to the silly shots, G Flip left a sweet comment on their partner's post: "creative, innovative, world class, inspiring, visionary…. so many words come to mind 👌🏼."

The luxury realtor also shared a snap of her and the Australian musician sitting on the ground with their knees tucked in next to human-shaped sculptures. "If you saw my feed … this will make sense," she shared on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell Stause Australia Sculpture Park
Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause has been enjoying her time in Australia during the holiday season and celebrated Christmas there with G Flip. To commemorate the holiday, she posted a gallery of photos that included her and the singer sporting matching paper crowns that come in traditional Christmas crackers.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘," she wrote in the caption, to which G Flip commented, "the cutest."

The pair even made time to meet up with Stause's ex and Selling Sunset costar, Jason Oppenhim, and his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, who were also spending the holidays in Australia this year.

Stause posted a video on her Instagram story of the group's double date as they shared a meal together at a stunning waterfront restaurant in Sydney.

Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

In December 2021, Stause and Oppenheim decided to end their relationship partly because they were not on the same page about starting a family. Five months after their breakup, the reality star confirmed her budding romance with G Flip during a reunion episode of Selling Sunset.

In response to whether she was seeing someone special, Stause revealed: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."

Their romance unfolded during filming of G Flip's music video for their single "Get Me Outta Here." where the couple shared an onscreen kiss.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," Stause recalled during the reunion episode. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause Double Date Australia
WATCH: Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Go on a Double Date with Their New Partners in Australia
Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
Chrishell Stause Spends Thanksgiving with Partner G Flip for Australian Award Show Date Night: 'Thankful'
Chrishell Stause G Flip Halloween
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Chrishell Stause Says 'Conversation Was Had' After Slamming People's Choice Over Lack of 'Plus One' for G Flip
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
Jason Oppenheim Reveals He's Expanding His Business with a Stunning New Office in Cabo San Lucas
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Meeting the Parents! Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Hit It Off' with His Mom at Thanksgiving
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause 'Cute and Sexiii' While Reminiscing About Getting a Tattoo from Her
Mary Fitzgerald, Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim
'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald on Ex Jason Oppenheim Dating Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Never Seen Him Happier'
Chrishelle Stause Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to G Flip for Their Birthday: 'One Magical Human'
Chrishell Stause Celebrates G Flip in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'One Magical Human'
Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on New Season of 'Selling Sunset'
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip
Chrishell Stause Is Living with Australian Singer G Flip, Says Source
Jason Oppenheimer and chrishell stause
Chrishell Stause Still Uses Ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO Login and Messes It Up When She's Mad at Him