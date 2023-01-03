Lifestyle Travel G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Visionary' While on Playful Date at a Sculpture Park in Australia The couple imitated the shapes of each sculpture in a series of photos on Instagram By Natalia Senanayake Natalia Senanayake Instagram Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 05:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram Chrishell Stause and G Flip are tapping into their artsy side! The Selling Sunset star, 41, enjoyed a fun date with her partner at an outdoor art sculpture park — that also doubles as a winery — in Australia. In a series of Instagram photos, Stause is seen imitating the shape of each sculpture as the couple make their way through the park. "Went to a sculpture park…that was also a winery😆😜 Great combo," she captioned the post. In response to the silly shots, G Flip left a sweet comment on their partner's post: "creative, innovative, world class, inspiring, visionary…. so many words come to mind 👌🏼." The luxury realtor also shared a snap of her and the Australian musician sitting on the ground with their knees tucked in next to human-shaped sculptures. "If you saw my feed … this will make sense," she shared on her Instagram Story. Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia Chrishell Stause/instagram Stause has been enjoying her time in Australia during the holiday season and celebrated Christmas there with G Flip. To commemorate the holiday, she posted a gallery of photos that included her and the singer sporting matching paper crowns that come in traditional Christmas crackers. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘," she wrote in the caption, to which G Flip commented, "the cutest." Chrishell Stause Spends Thanksgiving with Partner G Flip for Australian Award Show Date Night: 'Thankful' The pair even made time to meet up with Stause's ex and Selling Sunset costar, Jason Oppenhim, and his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, who were also spending the holidays in Australia this year. Stause posted a video on her Instagram story of the group's double date as they shared a meal together at a stunning waterfront restaurant in Sydney. Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Go on a Double Date with Their New Partners in Australia Chrishell Stause/Instagram In December 2021, Stause and Oppenheim decided to end their relationship partly because they were not on the same page about starting a family. Five months after their breakup, the reality star confirmed her budding romance with G Flip during a reunion episode of Selling Sunset. In response to whether she was seeing someone special, Stause revealed: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician." Their romance unfolded during filming of G Flip's music video for their single "Get Me Outta Here." where the couple shared an onscreen kiss. "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," Stause recalled during the reunion episode. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."