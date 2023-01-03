G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Visionary' While on Playful Date at a Sculpture Park in Australia

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are tapping into their artsy side!

The Selling Sunset star, 41, enjoyed a fun date with her partner at an outdoor art sculpture park — that also doubles as a winery — in Australia. In a series of Instagram photos, Stause is seen imitating the shape of each sculpture as the couple make their way through the park.

"Went to a sculpture park…that was also a winery😆😜 Great combo," she captioned the post.

In response to the silly shots, G Flip left a sweet comment on their partner's post: "creative, innovative, world class, inspiring, visionary…. so many words come to mind 👌🏼."

The luxury realtor also shared a snap of her and the Australian musician sitting on the ground with their knees tucked in next to human-shaped sculptures. "If you saw my feed … this will make sense," she shared on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause has been enjoying her time in Australia during the holiday season and celebrated Christmas there with G Flip. To commemorate the holiday, she posted a gallery of photos that included her and the singer sporting matching paper crowns that come in traditional Christmas crackers.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘," she wrote in the caption, to which G Flip commented, "the cutest."

The pair even made time to meet up with Stause's ex and Selling Sunset costar, Jason Oppenhim, and his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, who were also spending the holidays in Australia this year.

Stause posted a video on her Instagram story of the group's double date as they shared a meal together at a stunning waterfront restaurant in Sydney.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

In December 2021, Stause and Oppenheim decided to end their relationship partly because they were not on the same page about starting a family. Five months after their breakup, the reality star confirmed her budding romance with G Flip during a reunion episode of Selling Sunset.

In response to whether she was seeing someone special, Stause revealed: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."

Their romance unfolded during filming of G Flip's music video for their single "Get Me Outta Here." where the couple shared an onscreen kiss.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," Stause recalled during the reunion episode. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."