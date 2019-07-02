You Can Buy the Island Featured in Fyre Festival Promo Starring Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin

The island featured in the infamous Fyre Festival promotional video starring supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin is on the market for a cool $11.8 million.

The 35-acre Saddleback Cay private island located in Exuma, Bahamas, isn’t the island where the festival was meant to be held, but was featured in the failed festival’s promotional materials, according to a report from Forbes.

Saddleback Cay is home to seven beaches as well as a main house and ancillary buildings, according to the HG Christie listing.

Despite the publicized failure of the Fyre Festival, including documentaries from both Hulu and Netflix, listing agent John Christie says that if anything, it has drummed up more interest in the island.

“I actually had a buyer the next day after it aired,” Christie told Forbes. “They came down to check it out, but it ended up not being right for them.”

“No such thing as bad publicity, right?” he added.

The Fyre Festival was supposed to be a glamorous, luxury-filled music festival, but the results left would-be concert goers without electricity, proper shelter or food.

Chanel Iman, one of the models featured in the promo video at Saddleback Cay, told PEOPLE earlier this year that she and the other models were kept in the dark about the fraudulent behind-the-scenes goings on of founder Billy McFarland.

“To be a part of the whole Fyre Festival commercial, we had no idea what was going to happen. We were all told the same exact thing as everybody else was told,” she said. “I saw the documentary on Netflix just flipping through and I said, ‘I didn’t know there was a documentary.’ Like, I’ve kind of just been in the dark the whole time.”

Although she ended up not catching the flight that would take her to the doomed festival, Iman, 28, also said “it was very frustrating because we were looking forward to something that didn’t happen.”

According to an ex parte order in favor of Fyre Festival trustee Gregory Messer, IMG Models and DNA Model Management were listed among organizations who would receive subpoenas, meaning that Iman, Hadid, 22, Baldwin, 22, and Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski could be forced to give up information about how much they were paid for promoting the event.

Last October, McFarland, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and to making false statements to federal law enforcement.