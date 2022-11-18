Frontier Airlines Is Offering Unlimited Flights with $599 Annual Pass

With the GoWild! Pass, Frontier Airlines travelers will be able to book flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 18, 2022 08:35 PM
Orlando International Airport, Florida - November 1st, 2016 - Frontier Airlines, Airbus A320-214, N233FR "Buck the Pronghorn" parked at the departure gate.


Frontier Airlines is allowing people to fly wherever they want within a year with a new annual pass.

With the GoWild! Pass, which costs, travelers will be able to book domestic and international flights for one cent in addition to taxes, fees and charges. The offer, which is available until midnight on Thursday, is effective for a year after May 2, 2023. The normal cost for the GoWild! Pass is $1,999.

Fees start at $14.60 for domestic travel and could exceed $100 for international travel, per Frontier's website.

However, there are a few caveats to who can participate and how flight bookings work.

Only U.S. residents 18 and older are eligible for the pass and they will only be allowed to book a domestic flight the day before it departs. For international travel, people will be allowed to start booking 10 days prior to the flight's departure.

Frontier's international flight network is limited to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

There are also a number of blackout dates during which passes won't work and travelers will have to pay full price for the flight. Mainly occurring around holidays, the dates include July 1-5, Nov. 24-27 and Dec. 22-24. More blackout dates can be found on their website.

Having a pass does not guarantee a seat, so if a flight is already full, it won't be available to book. Although the pass extends the miles that travelers already have, they won't earn any new miles for traveling with the pass or gain status with the airlines.

Those that miss their flight could face penalties, and if they consistently don't show up for their flight, they could have their pass revoked without a refund.

The announcement from the low-cost airline comes days after the U.S. Department of Transportation fined Frontier Airlines $2.2 million in civil penalties. USDOT claimed the airlines failed to "provide timely refunds" to passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic and changed its definition of who could receive a refund.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement to PEOPLE that the company has issued over $92 million in refunds, redeemed credits and vouchers to customers "who voluntarily cancelled their non-refundable tickets during the pandemic." It also said the airline provided over $2.7 million in refunds "by voluntarily applying a more generous definition of a significant delay than was in effect at the time" between March 25 and Oct. 27, 2020.

Frontier Airlines continued, "These goodwill refunds of nearly $100 million demonstrate Frontier's commitment to treating our customers with fairness and flexibility."

