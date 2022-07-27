From London to Cairo! See All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Epic Summer Vacation with the Kids
The famous couple took their two children, Luna and Miles, on a month-long family adventure across Europe and beyond
England
The family of four kicked off their travels in London, England — the first stop on John Legend's European tour, according to wife Chrissy Teigen. The mom of two, 36, gave her followers an inside look into London life through a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram.
In one photo, Teigen posed in a chic outfit in front of a scenic city backdrop. She captioned the slideshow with a simple Union Jack flag emoji.
Portugal
On July 2, Teigen posted a cute family portrait with Legend, 43, while in Portugal. The photo shows the couple posing against a stone wall alongside their children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
Switzerland
Next up in Switzerland, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model enjoyed some epic views while she dined. "Beautiful Lake Geneva," she captioned the stunning shot, to which John responded with heart-eye emojis in the comments.
The Netherlands
Being the foodie that she is, Teigen couldn't stop raving about the delicious bratwurst she tried in Amsterdam.
"Actual best bratwurst I've ever had with the best toasty soft bread at the Food Crib stand in Amsterdam, near the Van Gogh gift shop, nestled between the gift shop in the square and the museum," she wrote in the Instagram caption.
Italy
Chrissy Teigen can't get enough of the pasta in Pisa! The cookbook author enjoyed some spaghetti with John and Luna on Instagram. She captioned the post, "One of our favorite restaurants, Osteria Vecchia Noce, Pisa, Italy."
France
"Beauty on the Côte d'Azur. Thank you @jazzajuan for a wonderful time! Thank you @chrissyteigen for being fine AF," Legend captioned a short Instagram slideshow featuring his wife of nine years posing on an oceanfront balcony in Nice.
The singer seemingly really loved his wife's look, as he wrote "Fine AF" a second time in the comments of the same photo that Teigen posted to her Instagram.
Sweden
For the next stop on their family vacation, the Cravings: All Together author showed off her Stockholm adventures with Luna and Miles. Teigen captioned the post, we will miss you, Stockholm! What a fun and beautiful city," alongside a sweet shot of her hugging her kids.
Egypt
The "All of Me" singer took to Instagram to document the camel ride his family took around some ancient Egyptian pyramids. The post included a carousel of breathtaking photos, including Legend bravely riding a horse that reared up on its hind legs. He captioned the photo, "We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful!"
In another shot posted to Instagram, Teigen is seen posing in front of a pyramid with windswept hair. "Sabre. It's time. To come home," she joked in the caption. Legend left a cute comment saying, "Wow. The caption is exquisite. You too."