Want to have your own happily ever after and say “I do” at Disney? Here’s every magical detail you need to know:

“From beaches and castles to European villages, you name it and we have pretty much endless options for couples to get married,” says Korri McFann Spolar, the wedding expert and worldwide director of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, a team of full-service wedding planners with hundreds of unique properties to suit even the most particular princesses.

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion, the “signature crown jewel” of Florida’s Walt Disney World wedding destinations, is one of the most classic fairytale venues. Seating up to 250 guests, it boasts views of Cinderella Castle in a classic, elegant and airy space. “It’s certainly one of our most popular spots,” McFann Spolar adds.