Countless travel trends have taken hold over the last ten years: adults-only cruises, Instagram-inspired vacations, eco- and voluntourism, and of course the rise of short-term vacation rentals.

Home-sharing site Airbnb, which launched in 2008, is taking a look back at its users’ absolute favorite properties of the last decade and revealing the “most wish-listed” vacation home on the platform for each year — ranging from a high-tech house in the California desert to a jungle treehouse in Bali.

2019: Beach House in Santa Catarina, Brazil

Image zoom AirBnB

This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath house comes with its own private beach, a large terrace and gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean. Visitors can take a trip to Iguazu Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world — and an increasingly trendy destination in recent years — or explore the restaurants and shops at the small fisherman’s village bordering the property. Cost: $69/night

2018: Hector Cave House in Santorini Greece

Image zoom AirBnB

Guests at this traditional cave house carved into the rocky cliffs of Santorini can bask in the sun, a glass of wine in your hand, with perfect views of islands, a volcano and the Aegean Sea. The one-bedroom, two-bath property on the edge of the caldera was originally used as a wine cellar. Now, the property is a sparkling white, photogenic vacation home with a private balcony and a small plunge pool. Cost: $325/night.

2017: White Breeze Apartment in Phuket, Thailand

Image zoom AirBnB

This simple, sleek one-bedroom, one-bath apartment (the building is split into three rentals) is located on the southern tip of Phuket, known for its abundant palms and romantic sunsets. Visitors have direct access to a pool and nearby Rawai Beach, which offers boat excursions and horseback riding. Cost: $52/night.

2016: Everview Suite in Cape Town, South Africa

Image zoom AirBnB

The 12 Apostles Mountain Range looms over this luxurious three-bedroom, three-bath apartment. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer dreamy views of the ocean as well. Outside, there’s a spacious pool deck with couches for those wanting to tan or curl up with a book. Camps Bay Beach is a short walk from the property, while bustling Cape Town is a 10-minute drive away. Cost: $363/night.

2015: Treehouse in Bali, Indonesia

Image zoom AirBnB

A lush garden surrounds this unique one-bedroom, 1.5-bath property, which includes two verandas to lounge on and a private pool. Guests can walk to the beach, pick fruit from the garden — including coconuts, passionfruit lemons and papayas — or try fried rice and barbecue at the nearby night market. Cost: $86/night.

2014: Cob Cottage on Mayne Island, Canada

Image zoom AirBnB

Guests have called this cottage “pure magic” and “a dream.” The intimate one-bedroom, one-bath property sits in a rural neighborhood surrounded by several farms, hiking trails and a small vineyard. The space is light and airy, crafted with sustainable natural materials throughout: a cozy breakfast nook looks out onto the forest, and winding wooden stairs lead to the loft bedroom. Bonus: it’s a 10 minute walk to the beach. Cost: $121/night.

2013: The Seashell House in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Image zoom AirBnB

When architect Eduardo Ocampo moved to Isla Mujeres in 1994, he was captivated by its “mountains” of seashells, so he created this homage of a home. “The Seashell House” is two glistening, adjoining conch shell huts boasting a total of 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus a pool overlooking the Caribbean. Travelers looking for a little peace and quiet can find it at the gated, cliffside property. But those seeking more adventure can scuba dive on the island’s surrounding coral reefs or visit the remains of a Mayan temple. Cost: $299/night.

2012: Off-The-Grid House in Pioneertown, California

Image zoom AirBnB

Tree huggers and tech lovers were smitten with this two-bedroom, 1 bath property, which is 100% off the grid and powered by solar panels for energy and hot water. Located in Joshua Tree in the California desert, the “IT House” is perfect for those seeking a calm, secluded experience. But for the more adventurous, Pioneertown, a revitalized 1940’s Old West movie set is just a short drive away. Cost: $450/night.

2011: La Selva Villa in Tuscany, Italy

Image zoom AirBnB

If you ever wanted to pretend you were in Eat Pray Love or Call Me By Your Name, now’s your chance. The large 17th century stone farmhouse is surrounded by lush olive groves and sweeping views of the Pratomagno mountain range. With 7 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, La Selva often hosts larger groups, namely weddings and family reunions. Other features include a pizza oven, a saltwater pool and a stone amphitheater. Cost: $743/night.