'Friends' Star Maggie Wheeler Says Where Chandler and Janice Would've Honeymooned If They Married

Wheeler teased to Travel + Leisure that her Friends character Janice would overpack in a way "not so different from" herself for a hypothetical honeymoon

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 10:09 AM
matthew perry, maggie wheeler
Matthew Perry and Maggie Wheeler on Friends season 3. Photo: NBC Studios/Everett Collection

Maggie Wheeler is pondering what could have been if there'd ever been a Chandler/Janice honeymoon on Friends.

Speaking with Travel + Leisure, the 61-year-old actress predicted that her character and Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing would have opted for a tropical post-nuptials getaway had they tied the knot on the hit NBC comedy series.

"I'm going to say Nassau. Not Nassau County, but Nassau the island — any place with a pool and a piña colada," said Wheeler.

She added of the notoriously high-maintenance Janice, "I think she would need some help with her heavy bags so that she didn't break a nail. Everything she could possibly need, she would bring it all."

"Not so different from moi!" Wheeler teased.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

matthew perry, maggie wheeler
Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry on Friends season 10. Warner Bros.

RELATED GALLERY: Friends: Before They Were Stars

Back in November 2021, Wheeler made a fun cameo in a TikTok video about how her character was the one who should've ended up with Chandler as opposed to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).

"So no one talks about the one mistake on Friends," singer-songwriter Jax began over a piano rendition of the long-running sitcom's theme song.

"The best couple on the show never made it to the end," she continued. "Chandler and Monica went together well, but I think Chandler should have ended up with someone else."

Wheeler then popped into the frame (after providing some clapping assistance earlier in the tune).

"Oh. My. Gawd," she said in her signature Janice voice, before joining in on the reimagined theme song and finishing with her iconic in-character laugh: "Chandler, I'll wait for you when you and Monica get divorced. I will wait for you, you know you always loved me more. You love me, Chandler Bing!"

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out Why People on Twitter Are Freaking Out Over This Photo of Janice From Friends

Wheeler previously opened up about how her Janice voice came to be, revealing during a sit-down interview with ITV's This Morning back in 2016 how she came up with the character's memorable "Oh. My. Gawd!" phrase and laugh.

"It was just this progression — how Janice evolved, how the writers created the character for me," said the actress, who played Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend. "So the laugh happened organically in the first rehearsal, because I needed to find a way to laugh, because Matthew Perry is so funny."

Wheeler added that the laugh came about as a form of cover-up for when she would break out of character in laughter because of Perry, 53.

"And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' " she explained. "So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh."

And even Wheeler was shocked that Janice became one of the most iconic characters on the show.

"It was always a surprise that she continued to have a life on the show. I was always so thrilled every time the writers decided to bring me back," she said. "It started out as a one-shot deal — come in, do one episode — and out of that came 10 years of this extraordinary, joyful experience."

Related Articles
Bob Odenkirk attends the screening of the mid-season premiere episode of the final season of "Better Call Saul"
Bob Odenkirk to Release a New Children's Book Inspired by Poems He Wrote with His 2 Kids
Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell attends the Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala
Andie MacDowell Says Sharon Stone Gave Her Advice About Dating Apps: 'She Met Two Gay Guys!'
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored with Icon Award at SCAD TVfest: 'I Wish I Brought My Daughter'
Travel Cup Holder Tout
This Luggage Cup Holder Lets You Walk Through the Airport 'Hands-Free,' and It's 63% Off at Amazon
avatar
New 'Avatar' Experience Is Coming to Disneyland Resort — Here's What We Know So Far
Small Safe inHotel Room
Why You Should Always Put One Shoe In Your Hotel Safe, According to a Flight Attendant's Viral Video
SMA POLL; Sexiest Import
Dan Levy Recalls Facing Homophobia During His Early MTV Days: 'It's Almost Like You're a Real Man'
Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Jennifer Lopez Partners with Virgin Voyages for Exclusive Five-Night Cruise Meant to 'Empower' Fans
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ionyxs5jKXU&t=12s Space Oddity | Official Trailer
Kyra Sedgwick Directs Husband Kevin Bacon and More in 'Space Oddity' — See the First Trailer
Manhattan’s First Public Beach Is Coming in 2023
Manhattan's First Public Beach Is Opening This Summer — but There's One Very Big Catch
Pirates of the Caribbean sign at Disneyland
Disneyland Guests Rescued from Sinking Pirates of the Caribbean Boat: 'It Was a Hot Mess'
Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim"
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'