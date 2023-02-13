'Friends' Star Maggie Wheeler Says Where Chandler and Janice Would've Honeymooned If They Married

Maggie Wheeler is pondering what could have been if there'd ever been a Chandler/Janice honeymoon on Friends.

Speaking with Travel + Leisure, the 61-year-old actress predicted that her character and Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing would have opted for a tropical post-nuptials getaway had they tied the knot on the hit NBC comedy series.

"I'm going to say Nassau. Not Nassau County, but Nassau the island — any place with a pool and a piña colada," said Wheeler.

She added of the notoriously high-maintenance Janice, "I think she would need some help with her heavy bags so that she didn't break a nail. Everything she could possibly need, she would bring it all."

"Not so different from moi!" Wheeler teased.

Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry on Friends season 10. Warner Bros.

Back in November 2021, Wheeler made a fun cameo in a TikTok video about how her character was the one who should've ended up with Chandler as opposed to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).

"So no one talks about the one mistake on Friends," singer-songwriter Jax began over a piano rendition of the long-running sitcom's theme song.

"The best couple on the show never made it to the end," she continued. "Chandler and Monica went together well, but I think Chandler should have ended up with someone else."

Wheeler then popped into the frame (after providing some clapping assistance earlier in the tune).

"Oh. My. Gawd," she said in her signature Janice voice, before joining in on the reimagined theme song and finishing with her iconic in-character laugh: "Chandler, I'll wait for you when you and Monica get divorced. I will wait for you, you know you always loved me more. You love me, Chandler Bing!"

Wheeler previously opened up about how her Janice voice came to be, revealing during a sit-down interview with ITV's This Morning back in 2016 how she came up with the character's memorable "Oh. My. Gawd!" phrase and laugh.

"It was just this progression — how Janice evolved, how the writers created the character for me," said the actress, who played Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend. "So the laugh happened organically in the first rehearsal, because I needed to find a way to laugh, because Matthew Perry is so funny."

Wheeler added that the laugh came about as a form of cover-up for when she would break out of character in laughter because of Perry, 53.

"And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' " she explained. "So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh."

And even Wheeler was shocked that Janice became one of the most iconic characters on the show.

"It was always a surprise that she continued to have a life on the show. I was always so thrilled every time the writers decided to bring me back," she said. "It started out as a one-shot deal — come in, do one episode — and out of that came 10 years of this extraordinary, joyful experience."