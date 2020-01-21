'Dangerously Low' Wind Chills and Freezing Temperatures Close Florida Water Parks

Image zoom Gerardo Mora/Getty

Anyone looking to escape the cold this week may think twice about going to the sunshine state.

A few of Florida’s popular water parks are closed down as the state is experiencing some of the coldest days of the year thus far, according to FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin.

On Sunday, Universal Studios tweeted that it would be closing its popular Volcano Bay water park until Thursday.

#VolcanoBay will be closed due to cold weather on Monday, January 20th, Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd,” the resort tweeted. “For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317.”

Similarly, Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for the entire week, while its Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed through Tuesday, according to the theme park’s website, though it does not indicate if the weather is the cause.

Over the weekend, Tomlin said that Sunday was going to be the “last day of warm weather until maybe the end of next week.” By Wednesday, Florida temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s, potentially reaching near or below freezing across most of central Florida.

“We’re going to have gusty northwest winds and right now, some of the wind chills on Wednesday morning are dangerously low,” Tomlin said during a broadcast.

He also tweeted on Saturday, “The risk of a freeze, hard freeze and dangerous wind chills exists next week. Images are one computer forecast model’s output….. other guidance is warmer for now…. We’ll keep you posted. #FOX35 #Orlando.”

ABC affiliate WFTV 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger also tweeted about the plummeting temperatures, reporting that Tuesday night could potentially be the “coldest night in 2 years.”

On Monday, ABC reported that a freeze warning was issued throughout parts of northern Florida and southeast Georgia as temperatures as low as 28 degrees were expected overnight. The outlet reported that the warning would be in effect until 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

For anyone in Florida experiencing freezing temperatures, the outlet suggests bringing pets and potted plants indoors or into sheltered areas. They also recommend protecting pipes by wrapping exposed faucets and pipes, removing outdoor hoses, and keeping pool pumps running.