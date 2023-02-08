Four Hospitalized After Battery Pack Caught Fire on United Airlines Flight

The flight was redirected back to San Diego International Airport where the local fire department and medical personnel responded to the scene

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 8, 2023 12:06 PM
Plane makes emergency landing in San Diego after battery pack catches fire on United Airlines flight
Photo: CBS 8 San Diego/Youtube

Four people were taken to the hospital after an external battery caught fire on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Shortly after taking off from San Diego International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News that the flight crew "reported a laptop on fire in the cabin."

A United Airlines spokesperson said an external battery caught on fire inside a seat back pocket of first class, and the flight crew prevented the fire from spreading through the cabin by placing the battery into a thermal containment bag or fire bag, per ABC News.

"Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate," United Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement.

The plane was redirected back to San Diego and returned to the airport at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FAA, where the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene.

All passengers and crew on board were evaluated, and a United Airlines spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that four flight attendants were taken to the hospital "as a precaution." Two passengers were also examined and declined transportation to the hospital, per the San Diego Fire.

"We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

The FAA will investigate the incident, according to multiple news sites.

CBS 8 San Diego/Youtube

Last month, two people were injured after a rechargeable battery pack caught fire on a Scoot Flight from Taiwan to Singapore. The incident was captured on video. The airlines told Channel News Asia in a statement that the rechargeable power bank "overheated while the aircraft was on the ground."

Two flight attendants were also treated for smoke inhalation after a Lufthansa plane made an emergency landing in Chicago in December following a "small fire" from a passenger's overheated laptop.

RELATED Video: Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chicago After Passenger's Laptop Catches Fire

There were a total of 57 lithium battery incidents involving smoke, fire or extreme heat last year, according to the FAA's website.

Between 2006 and 2022, there have been a total of 414 lithium battery incidents, with the majority of incidents involving a battery pack or battery of some type.

In recent years, the number of lithium battery incidents has gone up, with the FAA reporting on average of 40-60 happening in recent years, compared to reports in 2014-2015, which saw fewer than 20 lithium battery incidents.

