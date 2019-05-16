Ford Recalls More than 270,000 Vehicles After Reports They May Shift Gears and 'Roll Away'

Image zoom Carlos Osorio/REX

Ford is recalling more than 270,000 of their vehicles after it was discovered that they can shift gears on their own and “roll away” while in park.

According to a release from Ford, the company has issued a safety recall on approximately 2,760 2019 Ranger trucks and 270,000 Fusions made between 2013 and 2016.

Select Fusion models that are equipped with a 2.5-liter engine are being recalled because of a malfunction that causes the shifter cable to become detached from the transmission, which could cause the car to shift gears and roll away if the parking break is not applied.

According to the release, 259,182 of the affected vehicles are located in the United States and its territories, while 10,282 are in Canada and 3,765 are in Mexico. The vehicles affected were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between April 2013 and February 2016 and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant between February 2012 and April 2016.

The Ford reference number for recalled vehicles is 19SI6, and the company is still attempting to determine the cause of the problem. In the meantime, drivers are instructed to always use their parking brakes.

Ford says they have been notified of three reports of property damage and one report of injury related to the malfunction.

For the Rangers, Ford is reporting that the transmission shift cable may not have been properly secured to the transmission housing, causing a potential shift in the brackets to become loose, meaning the transmission could switch into a different gear without the driver selecting it.

“This condition could allow the driver to remove the ignition key (if equipped) with no instrument panel warning message or chime indicating that the transmission is not in park,” the company says in a statement. “This could allow unintended vehicle movement or roll away if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of crash or injury.”

The recall affects 2,500 Rangers in the U.S. and approximately 260 in Canada. The trucks were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant between March 3 and 15 and their reference number is 19S15. If you believe you are in possession of one of these vehicles, Ford recommends you use the parking brake at all times when the vehicle is stopped until you can get the car repaired.

According to the car company, they have not been made aware of any accidents or injuries related to the 2019 Ranger malfunction.

For more information visit Ford.com.