Authorities Investigating Cause of Fire That Erupted at Florida Keys Resort Months After Opening

After a fire broke out at Bungalows Key Largo, the staff is working with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

A representative for the property told PEOPLE in a statement that they have not yet been able to pin down what started the blaze, which was isolated to their Beach House building, but an investigation is ongoing.

They also shared that they expect the resort to re-open to guests as soon as December.

“The ownership for Bungalows Key Largo is working diligently to reopen the resort and expects to welcome guests as soon as December 2019, with reservations being accepted starting December 20, 2019,” the representative said. “We are continuing to work with local authorities and express our gratitude to those authorities for their quick action and ongoing assistance.”

The blaze occurred at the property just months after the 12-acre adults-only resort had opened. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, and “all guests and associates were evacuated safely.”

Following the blaze, the resort announced they would “be closed until further notice.”

In addition to revealing that their reservations team would be contacting future guests to reschedule their upcoming stays, the Bungalows Key Largo resort also thanked “everyone for the support and outreach during this time.”

While the fire only affected the resort’s Beach House structure, which is near the waterfront and housed the hotel’s Hemingway bar and Fish Tales restaurant inspired by coastal dining in Capri, Italy, the “structure suffered a total loss,” according to the Key Largo Fire Department’s post.

Before the blaze, the property went viral for their adults-only, all-inclusive concept — marking the first resort of its kind in the Florida Keys.

The property boasts 135 individual bungalows, and in addition to two pools and two communal jacuzzi tubs, each of the resort’s bungalows has its own soaking tub and outdoor shower. Before its closing, the resort’s room rates started at $399 per person per night.