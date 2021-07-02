Italy’s tourism industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, but the new ordinance will not be much help

One of Italy's most popular tourist destinations is cracking down on overcrowding as COVID-19 continues to spread internationally.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella signed an ordinance prohibiting people from walking around popular areas in the historic city on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for the foreseeable future.

Six areas of the city center are now off-limits between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. unless bars or restaurants are operating there. Impacted areas include Piazza Strozzi, Santa Croce, Piazza S.S. Annunziata and Santo Spirito, where much of the nightlife takes place.

Anyone found in violation of the law can be fined between €400 and €1,000 (or between $475 and $1,185).

News of the ban is not sitting well with locals. Many feel the new ordinance is misguided.

"The squares are public -- if people are behaving badly you need to make them go away, you don't say that you can only access these places with a receipt from a bar -- it's saying you can only get access if you pay," said B&B owner Veronica Grechi, via CNN.

Italy was one of the hardest-hit countries when the pandemic began in early 2020. Airlines across the globe canceled flights to the COVID-19 hotspot two months before the country first went into lockdown on March 9.

As a result, Italy's booming tourism industry took a major hit. The country lost an estimated €120.6 billion last year alone and 337,000 people in the travel and tourism industries lost their jobs, according to TheLocalIT.com.

Italy's COVID-19 numbers have plummeted in recent weeks following another spike in cases in late 2020, allowing tourism to blossom once again. The new walking ban, however, could throw a wrench into that plan.

