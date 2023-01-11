Flights Across U.S. Grounded By FAA Computer Outage

All U.S. flights were grounded early Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it was experiencing a computer outage, and issued a "pause" on all domestic departures through 9 a.m. EST.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the FAA tweeted at 6:29 a.m. EST. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now."

The agency said "operations across the National Airspace System" were affected. NBC News reported that all flights across the country were grounded following the incident.

The FAA said on its website, per NBC, that the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which issues essential notices to flight personnel, had "failed" Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. EST, the FAA provided an update via Twitter: "While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

The FAA then added in a third update that it had "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

By about 7:15 a.m., 1,230 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed, according to FlightAware, and 108 flights had been canceled.

American Airlines and United Airlines were among carriers who communicated the delays via social media.

This is a developing story.