Flight Attendant Shares Emotional Goodbye Speech on Final Flight Before Being Furloughed

More than 32,000 airline employees have been furloughed this month after lawmakers failed to pass a COVID relief package

As thousands of airline employees were furloughed this month, one American Airlines flight attendant is making headlines for giving a heartbreaking goodbye speech on her final flight.

On Oct. 1, more than 32,00 American Airlines and United Airlines employees were furloughed after lawmakers failed to pass a COVID relief package that would have provided additional federal aid for airlines, who have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to USA Today.

Breaunna Ross, a 29-year-old flight attendant was devastated to leave the job she "fell in love" two years ago. During her final flight from Jacksonville, Florida, to Dallas, she gave an emotional sign-off to passengers, in which she detailed how much her time with American meant to her.

The video of her speech, which she posted to Facebook on Sept. 27, has received more than 120,000 views as of Thursday morning.

"As all of you know the airline industry has been impacted greatly by this global pandemic. Our routes in flying have been significantly reduced resulting in our company having an overage in staff," she began her speech, which she delivered over an intercom while wearing a mask.

"For myself and one other crew member on our flight today, this means we'll be furloughed Oct. 1, and unfortunately, this is my last working flight before that day comes," she explained. "I will never forget seeing your faces today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness shown on today's flight."

Ross said that her job was "an escape" for her after she was unhappy with her first job out of college.

"[This] was a job that awarded me many opportunities. A job that I fell in love with, I have been to places I never thought I’d have the opportunity to go and places I never knew existed. I’ve met people from all walks of life and I’ve made friendships that will last the rest of my life," she said, holding back tears.

"To my family at American Airlines, thank you for taking a chance on me two-and-a-half short years ago," she continued. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to see this big world. To my amazing crew, I wish each of you the best of luck. We were told in training to be like palm trees, and this is the perfect example: We may bend, but we never break."

Ross concluded her speech with a final request for her passengers.

"With so much happening in the world you never know how small actions can impact the next person — please be kind to one another, practice compassion with everyone, live with acceptance of yourself and others," she said.

After giving the heartfelt speech, the entire plane gave Ross a round of applause.

"I didn’t hold it together lolllll," Ross wrote alongside the video on Facebook. "Thank you to my amazing coworker who is, unfortunately, getting furloughed as well for recording. We held hands as we landed. I literally couldn’t have asked for a better #3 on my last trip. My passengers were amazing."

Ross also shared a photo of a note she received from a passenger who made a donation to the Make a Wish Foundation in her honor.

"I don't know your name, but I know that a child's day will be made better because of you," the note read.

While Ross will be moving on from her airline career, she told USA Today that she is hopeful she will be able to get back to her job as a flight attendant.

"When the time comes, I will gladly pin my wings on again and come back to work with a very grateful heart," she said.