Flight Attendant Shows What It Would Be Like to Work From Home in Hilarious Video

Fasten your seatbelts, everyone. You’re about to take off on a hilarious journey — and given the unsettling headlines dominating our feeds as of late, it’s clear we could all use a dose of comedy.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, upending our daily lives, some people are turning to the Internet for comfort and levity. Cue comedian Wes Barker and his wife, Kristen, a flight attendant for WestJet. Together, the couple filmed a sidesplitting sketch depicting a day in the life of a flight attendant working from home.

From signaling the safety exits in the house to asking her husband to stow away his laptop as a safety precaution to even offering a selection of duty-free alcohol, the video covers it all. Hot towels? Sweet or salty snacks? There’s that, too.

Kristen, like many others in and out of the travel industry, has been placed on a temporary leave due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns. While others are adjusting to a new work-from-home norm, Kristen doesn’t have that same luxury in her field. “We saw a lot of our friends working from home, and neither of us really has a job that applies to,” said Wes, who is in a similar position as a comedian, magician, and video content creator.

The video provided some much-needed comedic relief, particularly for flight attendants and other folks within the travel space.

“Thank you so much! As a flight attendant with an uncertain future at the moment, this really made me laugh out loud,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. “The whole thing was brilliant. All flight attendants around the world could sure use this right now and I know it’s being shared repeatedly throughout our FA community.”

Another said: “I needed a good laugh already! I had tears coming down my face! You made my day! I know your job is not an easy one. I also work in the travel industry.”

The laughs kept rolling in. “My life nailed in a video. Thank you for the laughs. As I am heading into two months at home with no pay, this is the kind of motivation I need. I might even do this to my husband and kids,” read another comment.

Overall, the responses have been overwhelmingly positive, according to Wes. “Kristen gets messages every day from flight attendants all over the world who think we nailed it, and that’s the biggest compliment of all,” he said.

As for what he wants people to get out of the video, Wes had a simple answer: “A laugh,” he said. “It’s so important when things are uncertain, and everyone is anxious and on edge, that you can still smile at the ridiculousness of some things.”