The TikTok video has been viewed over 1.1 million times since it was first posted in September

Flight Attendant Goes Viral Detailing the 'Nastiest Parts On a Plane' in TikTok Video

A viral TikTok video is confirming something everyone suspected about airplanes: they can be "gross!"

Kat Kamalani, a flight attendant and rising TikTok star, detailed exactly where the grime levels are highest in a new video titled "The Nastiest Parts On a Plane From a Flight Attendant."

The video, captioned “Flight attendant hack. GROSS things on an airplane," was shared on Sept. 8 and has nearly 250k likes and has been viewed over 1.1 million times as of Monday morning.

"First things first, do not touch the backseat pocket," Kamalani advises viewers. "They clean them out between flights but they don't sanitize them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags and garbage that has been in them."

Next, Kamalani recommends that passengers sanitize the tray tables. "I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child's diaper and then they put it in the back seat pocket."

"Those air vents, they've seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them," adds Kamalani, before claiming that the safety guide cards, typically fount in the back of seats, are also not sanitized by the airlines.

As the video shows the seatbelt buckle, Kamalani tells viewers, "Yeah, just wipe."

"When entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door," Kamalani says.

To end her video, Kamalani shares one "little tip" for female passengers: "you can always find pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, airlines have enacted new ways to make flying safer, including COVID-19–focused cleaning protocols.

Robert A. Norton, a professor of Public Health at Auburn University and a member of several COVID-19 task forces, told PEOPLE in June that he advises passengers to carry a small pack of disinfectant wipes with you to wipe down high-contact areas like tray tables, seat handles, seatback screens and more when traveling.

“Wiping down a tray table with a disinfecting wipe is always a good idea, even when beyond the pandemic,” he said. “This will help protect during cold and flu season and help prevent infection with other viruses and pathogens, like norovirus, which can be a real problem for those traveling, particularly if in direct contact with an infected person, or the surfaces that individual will touch.”