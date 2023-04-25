WATCH: Passengers Panic as Flames Pour Out of Wing on American Airlines Plane: 'Something Has Happened'

A group of American Airlines passengers witnessed a frightening sight as smoke and flames burst from their plane on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina when American Airlines Flight 2288 was scheduled to travel to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

"We were taking off like normal when the wheels go up, you feel a little bump," passenger Frankie Leggington told WSOC-TV about the experience. "Then, all of a sudden, you hear an explosion."

Leggington added in her conversation with the outlet that everyone began "grabbing their bags trying to run up and run in the aisle" as soon as flames, and later smoke, began to appear.

The sight was captured in a video by TikTok user and fellow passenger Claire Dundon, who shared her recollection of the incident to WSOC, expressing, "Everyone was trying to panic, but we couldn't go anywhere. That was the biggest scare."

In the video, a cabin crew member is heard saying over the speaker as the smoke becomes more visible: "Ladies and gentlemen, just be calm. Obviously, something has happened."

While the Federal Aviation Administration shared with PEOPLE that the flight "returned to the gate without further incident," an investigation into Thursday's event remains ongoing.

According to WSOC, the airline is offering compensation to passengers who were traveling to Dallas but faced a delay after their new travel arrangements were canceled again due to bad weather.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to WSOC, the airline said: "American Airlines flight 2288, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate under its own power and was taken out of service for maintenance."