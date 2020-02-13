Get a First Look at the New Frozen Land Coming to Disneyland Paris in 2023

Image zoom Disney

Disneyland Paris has some exciting plans for its new Frozen land!

Disney has released one official rendering of the forthcoming Arendelle-themed area, the first of its kind among all the international parks.

The image shows a Scandinavian-style village centered around a lagoon and framed by a storybook castle and a snow-capped mountain.

Unofficial Disneyland Paris watchers @OutsidEars recently shared several blueprints they indicate show the layout of the new addition, which is set to open in 2023.

“Known right now as ‘Frozen Land,’ the new land will be made up of a water attraction — similar to the one under construction at Hong Kong Disneyland — two shops, a restaurant and a place to meet the two queens of Arendelle,” the account tweeted in French.

In addition to standing in for the dramatic fjord in the films, the 7.5-acre lake will reportedly offer guests a 360-degree view of water-based shows, according to Yahoo.

Plans also show that Disneyland Paris will have its own version of the ‘Frozen Ever After’ ride, which opened in Epcot’s Norway Pavilion at Walt Disney World in 2016.

Disney describes the ride as a “song-filled journey,” where guests will get a chance to see many of their favorite characters as they make their way up into the mountains to Elsa’s ice palace.

Disney gave fans a first glimpse of the new “fully immersive” area last year.

“Guests will see the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle in the distance opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the center of the kingdom,” according to a Disney Parks blog post from 2019. “The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop securing a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris,”

At an Elysees Palace meeting the previous year with French President Emmanuel Macron, Disney CEO Robert Iger confirmed a $2.5 billion expansion of its Disneyland Paris Resort, which also included new lands devoted to Star Wars and the Marvel Universe.

Frozen 2 recently became the highest grossing animated film of all time, bringing in $1.33 billion worldwide. The sequel beat out the former chart topper — the 2013 Oscar-winning original that generated $1.28 worldwide during its run. (Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King tops all films, including Frozen 2, with a worldwide tally of $1.65 billion in 2019 — but Disney considers it a live-action reboot, and not an animated film.)

The sequel hit digital platforms on Tuesday, but for now it’s only available to purchase on iTunes, Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, Movies Anywhere and Google Play. Those platforms will add the option to rent the movie instead on Feb. 25.