Massive Fire Erupts at the Florida Keys’ First All-Inclusive Hotel Just Months After Opening

Just months after opening, the Florida Keys’ first all-inclusive hotel, the Bungalows Key Largo resort, had a major fire on its property early Sunday morning.

While thankfully no one was injured in the blaze, the 12-acre resort, which is adults-only, “will be closed until further notice,” according to a statement made by the hotel on their website.

Since the 4-alarm fire, the resort further updated everyone on the resort’s condition in their statement: “Due to an early morning fire on Sunday, May 5th which was, isolated within the Beach House, all guests and associates were evacuated safely, and there were no injuries. The balance of the resort was not affected.”

In addition to revealing that their reservations team would be contacting future guests to reschedule their upcoming stays, the Bungalows Key Largo resort, which boasts 135 individual bungalows, also thanked “everyone for the support and outreach during this time.”

Responding to the fire were the Key Largo Fire Department, the Tavernier Fire Department, Islamorada Fire Rescue and Monroe County Fire Rescue, according to the Key Largo Fire Department’s Facebook page.

While the fire only affected the resort’s Beach House structure, which is near the waterfront and housed the hotel’s Hemingway bar and Fish Tales restaurant inspired by coastal dining in Capri, Italy, the “structure suffered a total loss,” according to the Key Largo Fire Department’s post.

The resort, which is on one of the northernmost islands in the Florida Keys, caused quite a stir after its opening for its no-kids-allowed policy — guests have to be 21 or older in order to stay at the hotel.

In addition to two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, each of the resort’s bungalows has its own soaking tub and outdoor garden shower.

Before its closing, the resort featured room rates that started at just $399 per person per night.

In terms of getting around the huge 12-acre property, the hotel also offered guests 24/7 golf cart transportation.

Guests could also partake in cooking and mixology classes, which were included in the resort’s fee.