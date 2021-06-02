No one was injured and no rides or attractions were damaged, a representative for the park confirmed to PEOPLE

Fire Breaks Out at Universal Studios Hollywood 13 Years After Another Destructive Blaze

A large fire broke out at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California late Tuesday night.

The blaze occurred near the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction that was under construction, as seen in a video shared to Twitter by a user who captured the fire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a second video, a woman could be heard saying, "Oh no, the minions."

A rep from Universal confirmed to PEOPLE that there were no injures or damage to the rides and attractions from the fire, which occurred "back of house in a non-guest area."

Universal is looking into the cause of the fire, the rep said, and the park will remain open.

The park was closed for over a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down in March 2020 and finally reopening on April 16, 2021.

Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Studios Hollywood | Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty

According to multiple outlets, Tuesday's fire occurred exactly 13 years after a blaze broke out in the back lot of the park as a result of a worker using a blowtorch to warm asphalt shingles. The fire destroyed three acres of the park, including the King Kong Encounter attraction.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened to California residents only on April 16 after being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.