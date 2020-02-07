Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland Near the California Amusement Park's Main Street

Disneyland visitors expecting fireworks saw a different kind of spark at the California theme park when a fire broke out near the Main Street firehouse.

The small blaze started around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

In video footage captured by Disneyland attendees, flames can be seen rising from behind a gated area near the Disneyland Fire Department building on Main Street U.S.A., which also houses Walt Disney’s former apartment.

Cast members appear to be ushering the onlookers towards the park exit in some of the clips.

Fortunately, first responders were able to put out the flames within minutes, a spokesman for Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department told PEOPLE.

It’s not immediately clear how the fire started, though officials said the incident was an isolated one and no injuries were reported.

The fire department will not be launching an arson investigation, authorities said.

A Disneyland official told PEOPLE that the flames had ignited a patch of vegetation in the backstage area of the park and parts of Adventureland — which is located behind the firehouse — was closed off.

No guests or cast members were injured, the spokesperson said.

While the park as a whole did not shut down, parkgoers posted on social media that electricity was out in some areas.

“Disneyland had a small fire, right by the Main Street fire department of all things,” one tweeted. “It was put out quickly!”

“Fire has started at @Disneyland please stay safe everyone. #disneyland all of Adventureland and Main Street has shut down,” another wrote on Twitter.

This was not the first time Disneyland was affected by flames. In 2017, a fast-moving brush fire near the amusement park turned the sky an ominous burnt orange — creating some unique photo opportunities for guests.

At the time, the park remained open for visitors.