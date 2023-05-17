Fight Breaks Out at Walt Disney World Over Photo Op Near 100th Anniversary Sign

One person received medical treatment following the incident, which happened at the Magic Kingdom theme park on Monday afternoon

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Published on May 17, 2023 02:46 PM
Disney 100th anniversary
one of Walt Disney World's 100th Anniversary signs. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walt Disney World was far from the happiest place on earth for two families on Monday.

A fight broke out at the Florida resort on Monday afternoon after an alleged disagreement over a photo op near the 100th Anniversary sign — built to commemorate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company — in the Magic Kingdom theme park.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the theme park at 2:30 p.m. local time. "Deputies responded to 4601 North World Drive [Magic Kingdom] in reference to a Battery," a spokesperson told PEOPLE Wednesday.

The incident, authorities said, occurred after one family was standing in front of the sign to take a photo. The other family then entered the park and stood in the same area where the first family was standing. When the first family asked the other family to move so they could take their photo, this led to one family member from the second family punching a member of the first family in the face and a brawl breaking out.

According to Orange County deputies, one person received medical treatment at the scene following the incident, but they did not choose to press charges. Two others were also removed from the Orlando theme park.

A representative for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a video shared by Fox 35 News on Tuesday, people are seen on the floor whilst others throw punches in front of the sign. Two people are then seen running over to the group, including someone who appeared to be a security officer at the theme park, as someone shouts, "Out of the way!" in the background.

"Did you see how it broke out?" someone else could be heard saying in the video. "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

Police told PEOPLE they could not confirm the video shared by Fox 35 News was of the incident in question.

What Walt Disney World Will Look Like Upon Reopening; Courtesy Disney
The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Disney

This is not the first time a fight has broken out in the Magic Kingdom.

Last July, a brawl between two families resulted in three arrests and one hospitalization.

"Deputies responded to 4601 North World Bay Drive [Magic Kingdom] for a fight," a spokesperson from Orange County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE at the time. "Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery. One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury."

According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, the two groups were standing in line for Mickey's PhilharMagic Concert, when one member of a family left the line to retrieve her cell phone. When the other family "refused to let her in and physically pushed her back," a witness told the outlet, a fight ensued.

Park officials were able to break up the melee, according to video accounts, before the groups were taken to the security office.

One person was transported to a local hospital with "a large cut in his chin," according to WDW News Today.

