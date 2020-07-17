The spectacle is known as "la fioritura" and happens each year between late May and early July

Italy Is in (Super) Bloom! See the Stunning Photos of Endless Fields of Flowers Peaking Right Now

No, there's not a filter on these beautiful flower photos!

Fields of violets, poppies, daffodils, and more are in full bloom in the Italian village of Castelluccio, creating a vibrant spectacle across the plateau of grassland in the country's Umbria region.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The annual flowering, known as "la fioritura," occurs every year between late May and early July, replacing the usually green fields with a wash of colors including red, purple, yellow, and blue, according to the village's website.

The phenomenon is made up of countless varieties, the village noted. Some of the most common, however, are gentianellas, daffodils, violets, poppies, buttercups, daffodils, purple eugeniae, clovers, and shamrocks.

According to the site, the feast of the Fiorita usually falls on the third and last Sunday of June.

Image zoom TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

However, there is not always a way to predict the exact timing of when the flowers will hit peak bloom.

"Everything is entrusted to the climate of the season," the site reads.

While this year's bloom is soon coming to an end, those interested can still view the breathtaking photos online.

For Americans — and Californians in particular — the spectacle may remind some of the poppy "super bloom" that happens every few years starting in mid-March in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and around Lake Elsinore between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The number of orange wildflowers that pop up is determined by the rainfall experienced in the region the previous winter. In 2019, the natural display was so massive, it could be seen from space.

Image zoom Mario Tama/Getty

As many travelers are staying home this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to view nature hotspots around the world from the comfort of your home.

Image zoom Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

In April, Google Earth offered a virtual Cherry Blossoms Around the World tour, as part of their Google Local Guides collection, to give people an at-home experience of the iconic pink and white blooms.

The tour took viewers across the world to marvel at 10 of the most beautiful locations for cherry blossom trees, including Washington D.C.; Toyko; Miharu, Japan; Paris; Curitiba, Brazil; Stockholm, Sweden; Cáceres, Spain; Jinhae, South Korea; Vancouver, British Columbia and London, England.