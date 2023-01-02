Ferris Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park Loses Power, Dozens Rescued from 400-Ft-Tall Ride

A 400-ft tall ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park lost power on Saturday night, trapping 62 riders hundreds of feet in the air for hours.

Orange County Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident in which they received a call about a power failure at the attraction, and added that no injuries were reported.

Over 80 firefighters responded to the call, OCFR public information officer Ashley Gipson told Fox News, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m., Fox 35 reported

A representative for ICON Park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

According to photos on social media, a small fire near the base of the attraction may have been responsible for the power outage.

"We look down and there were flames and sparks and smoke coming. I guess the generator blew or something," rider Robin Baker told WESH 2.

First responders manually turned the giant wheel to bring each of the 20 pods safely to the ground, the outlet said, in a prolonged three-hour rescue that had riders on the edge of their seats.

Orange County Fire Rescue

"Well, it was quite nerve-wracking for a little bit," Kathy Baker, another rider, told the station.

As the rescuers worked to extract each guest from their pods, they ascertained whether anyone was hurt, and then told guests, per the station: "Watch your step. Happy New Year."

ICON Park was the scene of a tragic accident last March, when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson — who was visiting the park from St. Louis while on spring break — died after falling from the 430-foot-tall Orlando Free Fall attraction.