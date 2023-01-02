Lifestyle Travel Ferris Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park Loses Power, Dozens Rescued from 400-Ft-Tall Ride No injuries were reported after more than 80 firefighters manually rescued 62 riders who were seated in the attraction's 20 pods By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 2, 2023 10:59 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty A 400-ft tall ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park lost power on Saturday night, trapping 62 riders hundreds of feet in the air for hours. Orange County Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident in which they received a call about a power failure at the attraction, and added that no injuries were reported. Over 80 firefighters responded to the call, OCFR public information officer Ashley Gipson told Fox News, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m., Fox 35 reported A representative for ICON Park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment. According to photos on social media, a small fire near the base of the attraction may have been responsible for the power outage. 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride in Florida: 'Words Can't Say How We Feel' "We look down and there were flames and sparks and smoke coming. I guess the generator blew or something," rider Robin Baker told WESH 2. First responders manually turned the giant wheel to bring each of the 20 pods safely to the ground, the outlet said, in a prolonged three-hour rescue that had riders on the edge of their seats. Orange County Fire Rescue Dad Learned Son, 14, Died of Fall from Amusement Park Ride on Social Media: 'Hit Me So Hard' "Well, it was quite nerve-wracking for a little bit," Kathy Baker, another rider, told the station. As the rescuers worked to extract each guest from their pods, they ascertained whether anyone was hurt, and then told guests, per the station: "Watch your step. Happy New Year." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. ICON Park was the scene of a tragic accident last March, when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson — who was visiting the park from St. Louis while on spring break — died after falling from the 430-foot-tall Orlando Free Fall attraction.