Farmer's Almanac Predicts an Extra-Long, Extra-Cold Winter with 'Bone-Chilling' Temperatures

The Farmer's Almanac is warning the U.S. to gear up for a wintery season that could be one of "the longest and coldest that we've seen in years"

TOPSHOT - A snow covered street in midtown during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. - A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation's capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine -- a swathe home to tens of millions of people -- and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Farmer's Almanac, we're in for one wild winter.

The 2022 Old Farmer's Almanac has issued its official warning for especially wintery weather ahead. In the coming months, the trusted resource predicts a "Season of Shivers," which "will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States."

The Almanac, which has an 80 percent accurate prediction rate, says the U.S. can expect plenty of snow this season, with an "extreme wintry mix" headed for New England, the Ohio Valley, and even parts of the Deep South and southeast New Mexico.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Pedestrians walk in the snow and wind in Manhattan on February 9, 2017 in New York City. A major winter storm warning is forecast from Pennsylvania to Maine with the New York City area expected to receive up to one foot of snow. New York City schools are closed for the day. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

And while temperatures in states like Montana, the Dakotas and Colorado are predicted to stay "relatively normal," the regions should prepare for "above average snowfall," with "several storms predicted throughout the winter."

Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac, said the upcoming winter "could well be one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years."

The western U.S. will be spared most of the nasty winter weather, according to the Almanac. The region "will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast itself and portions of the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country," the source predicts.

As for Canada, Stillman said, "This coming winter won't be remarkable in terms of temperature, but for our Canadian friends who will end up just wanting to dry out, it will be a long season indeed."