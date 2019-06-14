Some Fans Waited in Line for 10 Hours to Ride New Harry Potter Roller Coaster on Opening Day

Image zoom Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Fans may have been eager to ride the highly-anticipated new roller coaster at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this week, but many had to wait in line for hours to get their chance.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened on Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort, and wait times for the ride stretched to ten hours, according to CNN and CBS News.

By 9:17 a.m., just over an hour after the park opened, the wait time for the ride was already 10 hours, CBS Miami reported, adding that by the afternoon, the time had been cut down to 5 hours.

Fans also had to deal with a brief delay due to lightning, CNN notes, which is a common occurrence during Florida’s frequent summer thunderstorms.

The massive new outdoor coaster, which allows wizards and muggles alike to ride in as the driver of the motorbike or the passenger in the sidecar, makes white-knuckle dips and dives and almost-upside-down turns at speeds up to 50mph as Hagrid leads riders on a wild trip through the Forbidden Forest.

Understandably, some guests at the park took to social media to share their frustration with the long wait times.

“I’ve been waiting for 12.5 hours. Why couldn’t you get a virtual pass for opening day,” wrote one visitor.

Added another,: “Unbelievable that I can get to the park 2 hours early and have to wait apparently 8 HOURS to ride.”

However, many social media users thought that the ride was absolutely “worth the wait.”

“All I have to say is…… Mind Blown!!!! So worth the wait… This ride has definitely dethroned flight of passage and expedition Everest on my top spot list. Can’t wait to experience it all over again soon!!!!” wrote one excited fan.

“#HagridsMotorbikeAdventure was truly amazing, the 10 hour wait seemed like nothing once it was over! Highly recommend 10/10,” added another.

While waiting, visitors were provided with extra entertainment, complimentary water and more,” a representative for Universal tells PEOPLE. The attraction also stayed open until midnight, “to ensure that everyone who waited in line was able to experience it.”

Ahead of opening, several stars of the franchise attended a special preview of the ride on Tuesday, including Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

“We do enjoy our rides,” Felton told PEOPLE of himself and Grint. “We rode it a couple times, and I still feel like we need a couple more just to soak everything in.”

“Nothing really prepared me. It’s truly one of the most special experiences in the park,” added Grint.

On Thursday, Oliver went on to post a photo of him and his brother on Hagrid’s motorbike, as he shared that he hoped all of the fans “had as great a time as we all did,” even with the lengthy wait.

“I’m not just saying it because I love this place, but Hagrid’s magical creature motorbike adventure is THE BEST ride I’ve ever been on! I love coming to Universal Orlando. I hope all who were in line today (10 hours in part) had as great a time as we all did.” he wrote.

Although this option was not available on Thursday, starting on Friday, riders will be able to use Universal Orlando’s app to save themselves a spot in line. Then, guests will be able to make the most of their trip, and return to the coaster at their reserved time.