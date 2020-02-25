Fans Can Get the Love Is Blind Experience at Mexico Resort Featured on the Netflix Reality Series

Ditch your “pods” — you too can vacation like a newly engaged couple who just met in person for the first time!

Netflix’s latest hit reality series Love Is Blind tests whether two people can find their lifelong companion without initially seeing each other in person.

Hosted by husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show places its contestants in confined “pods” where they go on dates with prospective soulmates, never coming face to face until they’re willing to propose to that person.

Following an engagement, they can see one another and spend time getting to know their new fiancé. And did we mention their wedding — where they’ll decide whether to pursue a life together or prove love isn’t quite so blind — is in a matter of weeks?

RELATED: Love Is Blind‘s Carlton and Diamond Clear the Air About Their Fight, Death Threats and More

Image zoom The "pods" in Love Is Blind Netflix

While the premise isn’t for the faint of heart, the location is sure to put viewers at ease: the lavish Mexico resort the couples retreat to following their engagements is worth a definite “I do.”

Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, shown in episode four, is the destination where the show’s couples got to know each other after being released from their “pods.”

Image zoom Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Image zoom Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The resort now offers getaways for fans of the show (which was filmed in October and November of 2018), with amenities that cater to a romantic escape. For $635 per person, couples can stay in a 1,300-square-foot suite that includes a private plunge pool, walk-in glass shower and a deep-soaking jacuzzi tub.

With their Love Is Blind Experience package, guests will also be treated to a three-course gourmet dinner on a private oceanfront terrace. Discounts are also offered for intimate stargazing, beach picnics, couple’s massages and other activities.

Image zoom Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Image zoom Grand Velas Riviera Maya

RELATED: Go Inside the Wyoming Getaway Where the Kardashians Vacationed During Season Finale

With a total of 539 suites, Grand Velas Riviera Maya has plenty of room to create loving memories — but hopefully guests’ travels pan out better than those of Love Is Blind stars Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack.

The two hit it off in the pods and sparks continued to fly when they first met in person — but things began to unravel at their south-of-the-border vacation phase.

Shortly after they settled into their room, Carlton, 34, revealed something he hadn’t told Diamond before he popped the question: He had previously slept with both men and women.

Diamond, 28, was taken aback and felt Carlton had lied to her by not revealing this information sooner. Carlton took Diamond’s surprise as rejection. Things quickly spiraled in the coming days, with accusations, name-calling, a drink in the face and even a diamond ring hurled into the pool.

The first nine episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix. The two-hour season finale will be released on Feb. 27.