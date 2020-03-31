With New York state now the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, the iconic Manhattan monument is displaying a pulsing red light every night to symbolize the "heartbeat of America" interspersed with a spinning red "siren" light reminiscent of the ones atop emergency vehicles as a tribute to the heroic heathcare workers and first responders fighting the virus on the frontlines.

"Tonight, and every night in this struggle, she is a beacon to remind us we are all in this together, and we will come out of this together," Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, the building’s owner, told NBC News.