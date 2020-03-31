Famous Landmarks Around the World Are Lighting Up with Messages of Hope and Thanks Amid Coronavirus

From the Empire State Building to the Great Pyramid of Giza, countries are sending messages to healthcare workers, first responders and more
By Sophie Dodd
March 31, 2020 04:19 PM

The Empire State Building, U.S.A.

With New York state now the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, the iconic Manhattan monument is displaying a pulsing red light every night to symbolize the "heartbeat of America" interspersed with a spinning red "siren" light reminiscent of the ones atop emergency vehicles as a tribute to the heroic heathcare workers and first responders fighting the virus on the frontlines. 

"Tonight, and every night in this struggle, she is a beacon to remind us we are all in this together, and we will come out of this together," Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, the building’s owner, told NBC News.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

In a moving display of solidarity, Rio de Janeiro's famous statue was lit up with the flags of countries around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.  

The 125-foot tall monument, which stands atop the mountain known as Corcovado, also featured a projection with the message "pray together" in many different languages.

The Eiffel Tower, France

As Paris and the rest of France remain on lockdown, the City of Light's beloved tower is lighting up gold every night and projecting the word "Merci" ("Thank you") to show gratitude to medical professionals, emergency responders and all those keeping the city running. 

The Matterhorn, Switzerland

In the Swiss Alps, the iconic Matterhorn mountain peak spread a message of hope and love as Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter projected his enormous work onto its side on March 26: #Hope.

The London Eye, England

In London and across the United Kingdom, monuments were lit up in National Health Service blue to show support for NHS staff working tirelessly to treat coronavirus patients. The city's iconic ferris wheel on the River Thames is pictured here. 

The Shard & Tower Bridge, England

All around the British capital, iconic structures glowed blue to show appreciation for NHS staff. The city also came together — while staying physically apart — for the Clap For Our Carers campaign, which saw citizens throughout the country cheering for healthcare workers from their homes in the evening. 

Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's capital city also joined in, lighting the Belfast City Hall in NHS blue as well and applauding staff at 8 p.m. local time. 

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

Just outside Cairo, the ancient Egyptian pyramid displayed a message encouraging citizens to "stay safe" while thanking "those keeping us safe." 

Piazza Maggiore, Italy

Amid Italy's nationwide lockdown, Bologna's central square proudly displayed the colors of the Italian flag in a show of national pride and solidarity.

