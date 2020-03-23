Family Recreates Disney's Splash Mountain Ride in Backyard After Parks Close Due to Coronavirus

My oh my, what a wonderful day!

One family is dealing with the disappointment of Disney resorts closing amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by creating their own version of one of the theme park’s most iconic rides at home.

Jordan Leigh Richard shared a video of herself and some of her family members recreating Disney’s Splash Mountain in her backyard on the popular social media platform TikTok.

“When the quarantine really gets to you and you miss Disney, you re-create rides” she captioned the post.

The five kids, dressed in plastic ponchos, are seated on the grass between two massive logs that mimic the carved out “tree” that carries park goers through the real ride. They smile, point and laugh as they prepare for the flume’s major drop.

At the big moment, the group is doused with water thrown by someone out of frame to mimic the enormous wave that soaks those brave enough to take the plunge on the real deal, which exists at Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

To top it all off, the group then includes a hilarious freeze frame from their “drop” as the ride’s memorable “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” tune plays the video off.

Disney announced earlier this month that they would be closing all theme parks, hotels and stores in North America due to the current health pandemic.

The company shared the decision in a post to their official Twitter page, noting that the changes were being made “in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members” and are “in line with state and federal guidance.”

This marks only the second time in history that Disneyland has closed completely for reasons other than weather. Previously, Disneyland shut down following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Walt Disney World has only ever shut its doors due to the threat of hurricanes — most recently, Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 — and the day after the 2001 attacks.

While the resorts are closed, Disney lovers can still get a little dose of magic from home.

Countless point-of-view videos taken by dedicated theme park goers exist on Youtube, so those with vacation FOMO can experience some of Disney’s classic rides virtually from the comfort of their couch.

