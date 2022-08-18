Famed Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired 'Dirty Dancing' Is Destroyed by Fire

A famed resort that served as the inspiration for Dirty Dancing was consumed by a fire nearly 35 years after the film premiered.

On Tuesday, firefighters responded to a blaze at a building that was part of the since-abandoned Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel in Liberty, N.Y., according to a Facebook post from the Liberty Fire Department.

"While en route, multiple calls into Sullivan 911 reported a large structure on fire at the old Grossinger's Hotel property," the post read. "A smoke column was now visible for several miles. First arriving units had to cut through a gate in order to access the roadway to get to the fire. Upon reaching the fire it was found to be a 3 ½ story building that was now well involved."

The efforts of the firefighters were hampered due to concrete barriers on the property and the foliage being overgrown, according to the post.

The fire was brought under control after "several hours" and an excavator was used to knock down the structure, authorities stated. An investigation into the fire at the former hotel is ongoing.

Prior to the fire, most of the beloved resort had already been torn down after falling into disrepair.

The Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel was a popular vacation destination for many Jewish families before its closing in 1986, according to the Associated Press. The resort was also the backdrop for Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' wedding in Sept. 1955, the outlet reported.

Eleanor Bergstein, the screenwriter of Dirty Dancing, opened up about her childhood vacations at the resort and how they inspired the 1987 film at a 2021 event at the Center for Jewish History.

"My parents would hit the golf course and I would just go to the dance studio as a little girl," she said. "On Thursday night champagne hour I would come out and do all these mambos and things."

In Dirty Dancing, Baby (Jennifer Grey) is a teenager whose life is changed after she meets sexy, enigmatic dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at an upscale Catskills resort, Kellerman's, during the summer of 1963.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987). Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock

In April, Lionsgate announced that Grey will return "to Kellerman's in the next chapter" in the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1987 romantic dance drama, Deadline reported.

According to the outlet, the film, also titled Dirty Dancing, "will be a coming-of-age romance centered on the experience of a young woman at the summer camp, but Baby's own journey will intertwine with this to create a multi-layered narrative."

The film's director Jonathan Levine said the late Patrick Swayze's character, Johnny Castle, will be "part of Baby's journey in the story."

"This film exists in a dialogue with the original," he revealed. "We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny's absence looms large over the story, so it's a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby's character in a way."