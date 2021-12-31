Flight cancelations topped 1,400 by 1:15 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, according to FlightAware.com

FAA Warns of Additional Flight Delays Due to Weather, 'Increased Number' of Employees Out with COVID-19

Air travel headaches may be sticking around a bit longer.

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning travelers of possible upcoming delays due to weather, holiday travel and an uptick in employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Like the rest of the U.S. population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19," the FAA said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. "To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods."

That same day, over 1,400 United States flights were canceled and nearly 8,700 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Flight cancelations topped 1,400 by 1:15 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.

Transportation Security Administration expects over 10 million holiday travelers will visit U.S. airports through Jan. 3, according to CNN. The agency told the outlet on Thursday that it currently has "adequate staff to cover flight schedules and passenger volumes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The emergence of the omicron variant has significantly complicated the busy holiday travel season, leaving thousands of people stranded across the U.S. More than 11,000 flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve, according to CNN.

Over 900 flights were canceled and more than 1,000 were delayed across various airlines on Christmas Day. Hundreds of others were also canceled and delayed on Christmas Eve, impacting holiday plans for families nationwide.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," a spokesperson for United told PEOPLE in a statement over the holiday weekend. "As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport."

"We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays," the statement added.

Delta Air Lines also apologized to travelers for its respective cancelations and delays and the impact it had on families' plans.

"Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling," a spokesperson for the airline told PEOPLE.​