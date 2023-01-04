Exes Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Spotted Holding Hands in Mexico — See the Photo!

The Euphoria actor and the Beverly Hills 90210 actress were spotted together in Cabo, Mexico

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 4, 2023 10:26 PM
Cabo, MEXICO - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *EXCLUSIVE* - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL JANUARY 4, 2023 UNTIL 3:00 PM ET* Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are sen holding hands in very affectionate display during family vacation to Cabo. The 51 year old Scream 2 star was seen in a large sundress and oversized hat with the Euphoria star as they enjoyed a yacht ride on New Year's. Rebecca filed for divorce the Grey's anatomy star in 2016 after 14 years of marriage. Pictured: Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: backgrid

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart ushered in the New Year together in Cabo, Mexico.

The couple – who have been estranged since the actress filed for divorce from Dane in 2018 – were photographed holding hands while vacationing together.

The Euphoria actor and the Beverly Hills 90210 actress were spotted disembarking a yacht and walking toward the dock. Gayheart looked relaxed in a long flowy maxi dress while Dane kept things vacay-casual in a long sleeve white t-shirt and white and green checkered shorts.

This isn't the first time the pair have vacationed together since the actress filed for divorce. In August, Gayheart shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting her time in France with her estranged husband and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.

"This is us, family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes," she captioned a photo of Dane, 50, doing a silly pose in the street while Billie looks chic walking behind him.

In a snap posted on her Instagram Story, Gayheart, 51, calls Billie and her dad "twins" as they pose next to each other.

Another shot shows Georgia walking through an alley while wearing a New York sweatshirt and plaid skirt. Gayheart added a sticker reading "my baby" alongside the picture.

The family later joined other friends for a pizza dinner and spent time at the beach, where Gayheart says Billie was "living her best life."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Co-chair Rebecca Gayheart-Dane (L) and Actor Eric Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019 at the premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Gayheart opened up about her relationship with Dane as they co-parent their daughters.

"There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down," she shared. "Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

Gayheart and the former Grey's Anatomy star married in 2004 and have faced a number of challenges since then.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

In February 2018, Dane opened up about their split in a statement to PEOPLE.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

