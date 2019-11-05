Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have escaped to paradise following their Rhode Island wedding, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, and the art dealer, 34, have been honeymooning at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort in Indonesia. The remote island destination is known for its luxurious villa accommodations and excellent surf.

The hotel’s 33 villas are set on 530 private acres, and offer amenities like private plunge pools and spectacular ocean views, but the newlyweds stayed at an even more elusive spot on site: the private home of the resort’s owner, entrepreneur Chris Burch. His residence, known as Mendaka, is available to book and has hosted its fair share of celebrity guests, including Christian Bale, who stayed there last year, a source tells PEOPLE.

During their time on the island, the source says, Lawrence and Maroney went horseback riding and visited nearby Sumbanese villages, which the hotel helps to support via its charitable Sumba Foundation.

The resort, which opened in 2015 and was named the best in the world by Travel + Leisure readers in 2017, boasts a wide range of honeymoon-worthy amenities and activities.

The spa, Nihi Oka, offers alfresco massages in a bamboo pavilion perched above the ocean. At the on-site Nihi Sumba Boathouse, guests can arrange excursions to surf, fish, charter a boat, dive, kayak, spearfish, snorkel, jet ski or stand-up paddleboard. There’s also horseback riding and yoga.

Nihi Sumba also recently hosted another high-profile event: the 2018 wedding of Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter, though the reality stars have since split.

The resort was founded by an American surfer, Claude Graves and his wife, Petra, who came to the island in search of a legendary wave known as “Occy’s Left.” They found their wave and fell in love with the tropical paradise and the people who lived there.

It would take over a decade to secure the land rights for the hotel: the couple endured local clan wars, earthquakes and financial meltdowns, before they were able to build, according to producer and author Donnie Eichar, a recent guest.

In 2012, the Graveses teamed up with Burch and hotelier James McBride, bought the property and expanded it into one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.

Before jetting off to the Southeast Asian nation, Lawrence and Maroney celebrated their marriage at a historic mansion, Belcourt of Newport, in Rhode Island in October, with friends including Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The couple, who have been linked since June 2018, welcomed guests to the seaside New England town with a clambake rehearsal dinner held under a white tent on Rose Island.

One hundred and fifty guests attended the ceremony, for which a source tells PEOPLE Lawrence wore a custom Dior gown that reportedly got its own hotel room. The guest list included Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner.

After the wedding, guests partied late into the night and snacked on passed burgers and other offerings from Boston’s Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah at Belcourt.

“It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke where the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.,” a source told PEOPLE. “They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress.”

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In September, the pair were photographed outside of the Manhattan Marriage Bureau, where Lawrence smiled as she stepped outside with Maroney.