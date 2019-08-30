Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Picture-Perfect Honeymoon in Greece

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon didn’t just settle for one European honeymoon — they had two!

After luxuriating along the Italian coast, the Bachelor in Paradise stars, who just wed in Newport, Rhode Island, headed over to another celeb-favorite summer vacation destination: Greece. In particular, the newlyweds stayed in Imerovigli, a quaint village on the island of Santorini, where they checked into the West East Suites courtesy of Booking.com.

The picturesque island, which some say is the home of the lost city of Atlantis — a massive volcanic eruption sunk most of the originally round isle during the peak of an ancient civilization — is one of the country’s most popular. It’s famous for its cave houses built into the side of the cliffs and spectacular sunsets over the Aegean Sea.

RELATED: Viva L’Italia! Stars Can’t Stay Away from Italy in the Summer: Here’s Exactly Where They Go

Image zoom Booking.com

Image zoom Nikola Ancevski Photography for booking.com

“A perfect vacation to us is great food, a gorgeous property and a beautiful view to awe over, especially at sunset,” Iaconetti, 31, told PEOPLE. “We booked our entire trip through Booking.com and the site made it really easy to preview the experiences to come.”

Image zoom Booking.com

The West East, in true Cycladic fashion, is minimally decorated in all white and wood, leaving the views over the caldera to draw guests out onto their private terraces, where they’ll find either a pool or spa. There are also outdoor showers and a hotel bar with spectacular views.

“We’re super excited that our room at our hotel in Santorini has a private pool,” Iaconetti said. The couple also rented a boat, which Haibon, 30, captained for them. “I know he wants to do this to pretend to be Tom Cruise in a Mission: Impossible movie,” Iaconetti told PEOPLE beforehand.

Image zoom Booking.com

And of course they stopped for a few photo opps of their memorable stay, including Haibon’s first snap as an official “Instagram husband,” his wife wrote alongside a picture of her wearing a blue-and-white two-piece and a floppy straw hat.

Haibon also shared a sweet message on social media. “Feeling very lucky right now. My wife (that’s gonna take some time to get used to) and I had an incredible time on our honeymoon,” he wrote. “We ate, we drank wine and had the opportunity to see some of the most beautiful places in the world.”

RELATED: Sam Smith, Julianne Hough, and More Stars Share a Peek Inside Their Summer Vacations

Iaconetti shared a final farewell to their two-week, three-stop adventure. “The last sunset of our honeymoon,” she captioned a photo of the pair in Greece. “I’m sad it’s over now, but as cheesy as it sounds, the memories will truly last a lifetime.”