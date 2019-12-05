Everything We Know About Disney World’s Star Wars–Themed Hotel, Opening in 2021

Image zoom Disney/ Lucasfilm

Soon Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge visitors won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to rest up for their next day of intergalactic adventures.

Disney Parks has just revealed its highly anticipated hotel will be opening its cargo bay doors in 2021.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser isn’t just a hotel, it’s a two-night vacation experience at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where guests will literally eat, sleep and breathe the Stars Wars saga. Touted as being similar to a Disney Cruise — where guests are fully immersed in the experience for the duration of their stay — Galactic Starcruiser will give guests the opportunity to create-their-own Star Wars adventures, with trips to the planet of Batuu (the setting of Galaxy’s Edge) and back via special transport ships.

According to a press release, after being welcomed to the experience through a special launch pod, guests will traverse the galaxy aboard “The Halcyon,” a Starcruiser on which they will dine (and drink in the all-ages Silver C Lounge), sleep in cabins with deep space views, participate in activities like lightsaber training, travel to the Black Spire Outpost and more.

At the heart of The Halcyon is The Atrium, where guests will come face-to-face with some of their favorite characters.

Of course, visitors will have the opportunity to travel through the 14-acre land of Galaxy’s Edge to their heart’s content throughout the experience.

So far, no pricing information for the experience has been revealed.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened to the public on August 29 in Orlando, with crowds lining up overnight to be among the first to experience the largest single-themed land in park history. It is the latest addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also home to the resort’s last major debut, Toy Story Land, which opened in summer 2018.

Thinking about making a trip to Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and wondering what it will be like? Here’s one PEOPLE’s editor’s guide with everything you need to know before you go.