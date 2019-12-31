Eva Longoria‘s kicking off 2020 in paradise.

The actress, 44, is enjoying an end-of-year vacation at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with family and friends — and is documenting the relaxing trip for fans to see on Instagram.

To kick off her stay at the resort, she shared a photo of herself wearing a ruffled cutout bikini top, with a tropical drink in one hand and playing cards in the other. “Real vacation begins once you have a beach 🏖,” she captioned the pic.

Later, she struck a pose while standing in the sand wearing a white one-shoulder Melissa Obadash one-piece and oversize sunglasses and posted the photo on Instagram writing, “Fun In The Sun ☀.”

Longoria’s close friend Gabrielle Union gave the pic her stamp of approval by commenting, “Hottie.”

The next day, Longoria snapped a selfie as she stood in the sun wearing the same swimsuit. “Mornin’ 🌞 #Grateful,” she wrote.

On Instagram Stories, she documented her lunch view, shared some snaps with her girlfriends on the beach and also spent some quality time with her 17-month-old son Santiago. “Pool time!!!” Longoria captioned the cute Instagram Story pic.

Image zoom Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria welcomed her son in June of last year. The actress shares Santiago, her first child, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, who has three children from a previous marriage.

Longoria became a first-time mom at age 43, and previously said her son entered her life at just the right time.

“He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life,” she said in a cover interview for Parents Latina‘s August/September 2019 issue. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much — even though it doesn’t seem that way!”