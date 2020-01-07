Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger and Brooke Burke Hang Out During Mexico Vacation: See Photos!

Image zoom Nobu Los Cabos

Mexico was the place to be over the New Year, as beachy Los Cabos played host to the likes of Armie Hammer, Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger, Brooke Burke and Busy Philipps, along with their families and significant others.

These celebs spent their days at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, a new five-star resort on the tip of the Baja Peninsula. According to a resort representative, the group stayed for a full week over the New Year’s holiday, taking advantage of the pools and other leisure activities all the while.

Throughout their time at the property, the stars spent time with not only their loved ones, but also with each other, meeting up to grab meals and cocktails as well as ring in the New Year with a special soiree.

On New Year’s Eve, Longoria and her group of family and friends stepped out for a private dinner at Nobu Restaurant, joined by Armie and Elizabeth, Burke and Burke’s boyfriend Scott Rigsby, and Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans, a former rugby player.

According to the resort rep, the group enjoyed a traditional Japanese omakase menu, including toro tartar, wagyu tacos, sashimi salads and sushi.

After dinner, Longoria, Scherzinger and Burke attended a private party to close out the decade, dancing the night away and singing along to Ricky Martin songs before a fireworks show rang in 2020.

The Hammers (who had their daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 2, in tow) met up with Longoria the next morning for brunch at Malibu Farms, where the group enjoyed huckleberry pancakes, breakfast burritos, fresh fruit and green juice.

Later, the stars sent their little ones to the resort’s kids club and took the opportunity to lounge poolside. But not to worry, all three kids spent plenty of time splashing around on the trip.

Later in the week, Armie and Elizabeth met up with Philipps—who also brought her kids, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6, along—for a sunset cocktail.

The weeklong vacation came to an end when several of the stars had to jet back to Los Angeles for the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony, which took place on Sunday, January 5.

Want to sneak a peek at more celeb vacations? Take a look at our gallery of stars’ favorite destinations to get away, as well as the hotels and resorts where you can spot them.