European Union to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Americans this Summer

The European Union, comprised of 27 counties, is nearing a final deal to allow vaccinated tourists into its borders

After over a year of restrictive travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated tourists, including Americans.

On Wednesday, ambassadors of the 27-coutry bloc approved a European Commission proposal that will allow fully vaccinated tourists into the E.U., according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today, E.U. ambassadors agreed to update the approach to travel from outside the European Union," European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters, per the AP.

The official reopening is likely to take days once it meets its final approval, which will take place either later this week or next, according to reports.

JFK International Airport As Air Travel Increases travel | Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty

According to the Washington Post, European officials are also working on a plan to eliminate quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors that have been implemented in countries like France and Belgium, both of which require a seven-day quarantine for incoming travelers.

Due to no longer being a part of the E.U., Britain has its own set of rules regarding travel amid the pandemic.

Reports first surfaced late last month that the E.U. was planning to allow American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit this summer. The three vaccines used in the U.S. — Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — have also been approved in Europe.

"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times last month "This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."

"Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A," added von der Leyen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

As of Wednesday, around 33 percent of E.U. residents have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Washington Post. Meanwhile, nearly 48 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 37.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus, the CDC reported.