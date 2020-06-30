American Tourists Officially Excluded from List of Visitors Welcome in European Union

The decision comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 02: Passenger go through TSA screening at a nearly-deserted O'Hare International Airport on April 2, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The airport, which typically serves 8.2 million passengers a month, has closed two of its seven runways as the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced air travel. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Americans hoping for a European vacation this summer will have to make other plans.

The U.S. is not included on a list of 15 countries whose citizens will be able to visit the European Union when it reopens on July 1 following a months-long coronavirus (COVID-19) shut down. The New York Times had previously reported that the U.S. would likely not be included on the initial list according to drafts of the document the outlet acquired on June 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The decision comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., with several states seeing surges and record-breaking daily infection rates.

The U.S. is currently the epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 2.5 million cases and upward of 126,400 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to the Times. As counties across the United States continue to reopen their economies, 26 states have seen a steep rise in new coronavirus infections — many breaking their own records for new cases each day.

Canada, Japan and Australia have all made the cut. Travelers from China will only be permitted if China reciprocates the decision. Turkey, which has also struggled to contain its COVID outbreak, is noticeably left off.

The full list of countries that made the cut can be found in a press release from the E.U.

RELATED VIDEO: Summer Is Here! But Are Beaches Safe To Visit?