Emma Roberts Calls Trip to Costa Rica 'the Most Beautiful Reset' amid Split from Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is enjoying a little R&R in Costa Rica in the wake of her split from ex Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes, 1.

The actress, 30, whom PEOPLE confirmed split from her partner of nearly three years last week, took to Instagram on Thursday to share some snaps from her trip to the Central American country, where she's staying at the Hacienda AltaGracia, a luxurious, 50-casita resort from the Auberge Resorts Collection.

"The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place," the star captioned a post featuring four photos of herself on the trip. Two of the photos show her swimming in the "river bath" at The Well, a health-and-wellness space within the resort, one shows her surrounded by crystals and the last shows her hiking along a stream.

"The most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences," she concluded the post, adding a pink heart emoji. "Can't wait to get back!"

According to the resort's website, the Hacienda AltaGracia is an all-inclusive, wellness-forward getaway where guests receive personalized food and non-alcoholic beverages, daily activities and wellness programming. They are also assigned a personal guide, called a "Compa," who acts as "a dedicated experience designer who will plan the perfect mix of experiences for wellness, dining, adventure and exploration," per to the site.

This self-care-focused retreat comes just a few days after news broke Friday that Roberts has split from Hedlund, 37. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky patch in their relationship.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an insider said at the time.

Reps for Roberts and Hedlund did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Roberts and Hedlund, who began dating in March 2019, welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020. The former couple then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," Roberts wrote at the time. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund "totally stepped it up" to support the new mom after Roberts welcomed their son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out," the source said. "Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth."

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts Credit: getty (2)

Added the insider: "He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine."

Just two days after it was revealed that the pair had split, TMZ reported that Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication while in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Bond for the misdemeanor arrest had been set at $2,100, the outlet reported. When contacted by PEOPLE, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Hedlund was "no longer here."