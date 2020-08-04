Emirates Airlines Will Now Cover Medical Expenses and Funeral Costs for Passengers Who Catch COVID-19

Under its new insurance plan, passengers who test positive for the coronavirus during a trip will get financial assistance for medical expenses, quarantine costs and other fees

One airline will now help pay for passengers' COVID-19-related health expenses — and funerals.

On July 23, Emirates announced its new policy that aims to encourage travel confidence during the ongoing pandemic. In the new guidelines, the company will now cover medical expenses — including funeral costs — for customers who catch the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during their travels.

According to a press release, Emirates will pay up to €150,000 (about $176,500) in medical expenses and €100 in daily quarantine costs for 14 days (about $117). If the infected passenger were to die from COVID-19, the airline will cover approved funeral arrangements up to €1,500 (about $1,765).

Customers automatically are covered when buying a ticket, and the insurance lasts for 31 days after the trip. The new policy is scheduled to end on October 31.

"Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel," Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group CEO, said in a statement.

"We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel," he added.

The CEO explained that Emirates has "worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility."

"We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel," he continued. "It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative."

Per the terms and conditions of the new policy, Emirates specified that COVID-19 testing costs are not covered. All expenses must be approved before they are covered.

Expenses will only be settled directly with the hospital, clinic or other medical facility. If you pay, you will not be able to claim these expenses later, the guidelines outline. Services which have not been organized by Emirates COVID-19 Cover Assistance will not be reimbursed or paid.