Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Soaks Up the Sun During Arizona Vacation

Hailie Jade Scott is soaking up the Arizona heat!

The 27-year-old influencer and daughter of Eminem took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sizzling set of photos from her vacation with her sister, Alaina Marie Scott, alongside the caption, "weekend recap 💃."

The Just a Little Shady podcast host began the series of photos by sharing a snap of her tanning in a black two-piece bikini paired with matching sandals and a classic pair of black shades.

She proudly showcased various getaway travel looks, including a photo of her in a green, figure-hugging animal print dress and a picture of her posing in a pink, split-thigh halter dress while out at Cala Scottsdale.

The podcaster shared a peek at the activities the sisters enjoyed throughout the vacation, including a clip of her dancing and a close-up of a fire pit.

Hailie Jade/Instagram

Scott also showed her bonding time with her 30-year-old sister by sharing a photo of them dressed in cowgirl-inspired outfits in front of a festive, bright pink party backdrop and a photo of them enjoying a drink at an outdoor patio.

Hailie Jade/Instagram

The getaway comes a few days after Scott celebrated her engagement with her fiancé Evan McClintock with an elegant rooftop party in Detroit. The longtime couple announced their engagement after six years of dating in a sweet Instagram post in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While their relationship has been kept relatively private, Scott has shared snaps of McClintock on special occasions, including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018. She gushed about their romance in a 2021 Instagram post, writing, "I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I'm happy it's with you ❤️‍🔥."