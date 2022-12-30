'Emily in Paris' Season 3: All About the Stunning Real-Life Places the Show was Filmed

PEOPLE chatted with production designer, Anne Seibel, to uncover the locations that bring Emily's magical Paris to life in the show’s latest season

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on December 30, 2022
Emily In Paris
Photo: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Season three of Emily in Paris will have fans dying to pack their bags and say "au revoir" before they even finish the first episode. But where do you start to create an Emily-inspired travel itinerary for your next Parisian getaway?

PEOPLE spoke with the Netflix series' Emmy-nominated production designer, Anne Seibel, to uncover all of the secrets and hidden details behind the stunning real-life locations featured in the new season (now streaming).

Seibel worked alongside the show's creator, Darren Star, to portray a "very fantasized" Paris that viewers dream of escaping to, she explains. But there are a number of places featured that anyone can visit.

Le Jules Verne

The Paris cityscape at dusk is viewed from the dining room of the Jules Verne Restaurant, on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2008.
Alastair Miller/Bloomberg via Getty

Season 3 kicks off with Emily (Lily Collins) dreaming about falling off of the Eiffel Tower while at Le Jules Verne, a luxe restaurant located inside the historic landmark. Seibel said she was originally drawn to the unique location not only for its breathtaking views of the city but also because it's a "really iconic" spot in Paris.

"We didn't alter the restaurant, which is already beautiful," she tells PEOPLE.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris.
Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Three Michelin-starred chef, Frédéric Anton, draws inspiration from the Eiffel Tower to curate the eatery's delicious menu, according to the restaurant's website. Make a reservation at the famous site — hopefully without the drama of Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu) and Madeline (Kate Walsh)'s ongoing feud.

Provence

A small stone hut (Mazet) in a lavender field on the Valensole plateau near Digne-les-Bains and the Verdon gorges in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region in southern France
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty

What better way to escape the hustle and bustle of Paris than with a trip to the French countryside? In episode 6, "Ex-en-Provence," Emily, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) take the train to the famous region, known for its stunning lavender fields and quaint architecture. The trip from Paris to Aix-en-Provence takes about three hours on a high-speed train.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Søren Bregendal as Erik De Groot in episode 306 of Emily in Paris.
Courtesy of Netflix

Seibel recalls the process of finding such an incredible location in the South of France: "I was looking down in the south for a bastide with the lavender field, and we found this magnificent place from a woman who restored it herself for years" in a village called Bonnieux.

Also located in this region is the L'Esprit de Luberon restaurant, where Gabriel and Emily go for a scenic lunch while Alfie is stuck working. The restaurant is a real place called Clover Gordes, which is part of the Airelles hotel in Gordes.

Piscine Molitor

Piscine Molitor
Ludwig Favre

The refreshing pool where Emily and Mindy (Ashley Park) meet up with Nicola (Paul Forman) and dance to Mindy's remixed song "Mon Soleil," is located at the breathtaking Hotel Molitor in Paris.

Open to the public until 1989, the pool became an abandoned haven for street artists who covered the historic site in graffiti. It has since been restored and reopened in 2014, according to the hotel's website. Fans can book a stay at the hotel to gain entrance or book a day pass at the hotel's spa for €290 per person and enjoy all-day access to the pool as well as a one-hour spa treatment.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 305 of Emily in Paris.
Courtesy of Netflix

Seibel was drawn to Piscine Molitor because it "gives a feel of a holiday in Paris," adding that she had planned to film there during season 2, but the scheduling didn't work out. "And so, this year, we managed to fit it in," she says.

Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Musee des Arts Decoratifs museum, 1 st district in Paris, Ile de France region, France.
JARRY/TRIPELON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Occupying its own wing in the iconic Louvre museum is the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, an art and culture museum which transformed into designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet)'s fashion retrospective on the show. Emily attends the event in a bold black-and-white ensemble and watches the awkward moment when Sylvie and Madeline arrive in the exact same dress.

Emily in Paris. Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault in episode 302 of Emily in Paris.
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Seibel, who built an entire set inside the museum with her team, recalls how she saw "an exhibition of Christian Dior in New York, and it inspired me to have this dress up in the air." Fans can visit the museum, which Seibel says was "one of my favorite sets on the show," for €14 a ticket, and visitors under 25 can enter for free according to their website.

