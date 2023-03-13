Elon Musk Is Reportedly Building a 'Texas Utopia' for His Space X and Boring Co. Employees

Leaders on the project are attempting to incorporate a town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, and name it "Snailbrook"

By
Published on March 13, 2023 01:42 PM
Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas.

The Space X billionaire, 51, is aiming to create a "Texas utopia" for his employees, including those who work for Tesla and his tunnel construction services company called The Boring Co., according a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper cites land deeds and other records, as well as people who are familiar with the project, as saying that Boring employees have already begun to explore incorporating the Bastrop County town, which would be named "Snailbrook" — a nod to Boring Co.'s mission of building machines that "move faster than a snail."

According to Austin's KVUE-TV, there are already modular homes on the swath of land which is about 35 miles from Austin and adjacent to under-construction Tesla and Boring facilities.

County executives told WSJ that Musk and others charged with leading the project are looking to move quickly. The newspaper reported that Musk consulted with Grimes — his former girlfriend — as well as Kanye West on the project.

"They're very respectful of us," Adena Lewis, Bastrop County director of tourism and economic development, told the newspaper. "But they're in a hurry."

The outlet also detailed a 2020 meeting Musk had with a Travis County official and then-Austin Mayor Steve Adler as proof of the Twitter owner's intention of expanding his empire in the area — and rather quickly.

"What he wanted from the city was speed," Adler told the paper.

Deeds obtained by the outlet show that Musk already has purchased at least 3,500 acres in the Austin area, but officials familiar with the situation said Musk could own close to double that number in actuality.

Bastrop County has already approved a number of streets in the area, and a Montessori school is slated for the project, KVUE reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are concerned about possible environmental issues, as the project gets underway.

A meeting on March 21 has been scheduled to discuss a complaint filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which received a permit request from Boring to dump treated wastewater in the nearby Colorado River, KVUE reported.

Related Articles
Grimes, Elon Musk
Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 10)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk Brought 2-Year-Old Son to Tense Meetings in Twitter Offices: Report
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Speaks Out After Welcoming Twins: 'Doing My Best to Help the Underpopulation Crisis'
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Mark Cuban; Elon Musk
Elon Musk Once Said 'Mars Needs People' After Mark Cuban Asked How Many Kids He Wants, Cuban Recalls
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Ana Walshe missing woman
Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Kristin Cavallari Vacations gallery - northern lights
Kristin Cavallari Checks Off a 'Bucket List Moment' During Finland Vacation, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Sells His Last 4 California Homes for $62 Million, Months After Saying He'd 'Own No House'