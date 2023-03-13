Elon Musk Is Reportedly Building a 'Texas Utopia' for His Space X and Boring Co. Employees

Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas.

The Space X billionaire, 51, is aiming to create a "Texas utopia" for his employees, including those who work for Tesla and his tunnel construction services company called The Boring Co., according a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper cites land deeds and other records, as well as people who are familiar with the project, as saying that Boring employees have already begun to explore incorporating the Bastrop County town, which would be named "Snailbrook" — a nod to Boring Co.'s mission of building machines that "move faster than a snail."

According to Austin's KVUE-TV, there are already modular homes on the swath of land which is about 35 miles from Austin and adjacent to under-construction Tesla and Boring facilities.

County executives told WSJ that Musk and others charged with leading the project are looking to move quickly. The newspaper reported that Musk consulted with Grimes — his former girlfriend — as well as Kanye West on the project.

"They're very respectful of us," Adena Lewis, Bastrop County director of tourism and economic development, told the newspaper. "But they're in a hurry."

The outlet also detailed a 2020 meeting Musk had with a Travis County official and then-Austin Mayor Steve Adler as proof of the Twitter owner's intention of expanding his empire in the area — and rather quickly.

"What he wanted from the city was speed," Adler told the paper.

Deeds obtained by the outlet show that Musk already has purchased at least 3,500 acres in the Austin area, but officials familiar with the situation said Musk could own close to double that number in actuality.

Bastrop County has already approved a number of streets in the area, and a Montessori school is slated for the project, KVUE reported.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are concerned about possible environmental issues, as the project gets underway.

A meeting on March 21 has been scheduled to discuss a complaint filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which received a permit request from Boring to dump treated wastewater in the nearby Colorado River, KVUE reported.