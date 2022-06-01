Ellen DeGeneres Vacations with Wife Portia de Rossi in Morocco After Her Talk Show Ends

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Degeneres start her new life and takes some quality time in Marrakech Ellen Degeneres ends her show after 19 seasons.Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ last show: ‘The entire place was crying’. 29 May 2022 Pictured: Ellen Degeneres. Photo credit: Love Marrakech / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863357_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Over Memorial Day Weekend, DeGeneres jetted off to Marrakech, Morocco, with her wife, Portia de Rossi. As the comedian was photographed in a white linen shirt and khaki pants, the Arrested Development actress wore a blue-and-white-striped outfit.

DeGeneres, 64, had planned to visit Africa this year to help set up her educational campus that's dedicated to saving Rwanda's gorillas. "I'm opening up my campus in Rwanda next year, and I want to be more involved with conservation and everything that matters to me as far as the environment and animals," she told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2021.

In that same interview, DeGeneres announced her plans to end her long-running talk show after 19 seasons.

"I'm a creative person, and when you're a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand-up when I didn't think I would," she said at the time. "I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

DeGeneres said she previously intended to "stop after season 16," though she ultimately signed on for three more seasons.

"I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," she added. "And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that's going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Credit: Michael Rozman & Sarah Haas/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres's series concluded its run on May 26. The final episode included first-ever guest Jennifer Aniston as well as Pink and Billie Eilish. De Rossi, 49, was also present for the momentous occasion.

As she wrapped up the series finale, DeGeneres was filled with tears while thanking the show's dedicated fanbase.

"To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform. And I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy, and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you're going through," she began.

"And I hope I've been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world, to feel like you have a purpose. And I've said it before, but I'll say it again: If I've done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I've inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self," she continued. "And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don't understand. They're showing you who they are, and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you. And by opening your heart and your mind, you're going to be that much more compassionate — and compassion is what makes the world a better place"