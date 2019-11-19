This Decked-Out Buddy the Elf-Themed Hotel Suite Will Have You Singing Loud For All to Hear

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. The second best way is by recreating that magical Gimbels scene from Elf in a one-of-a-kind suite.

Club Wyndham’s Midtown 45 — a vacation club location in New York City (you don’t have to be a member to stay there!) — is turning one of their one-bedroom suites into a holiday wonderland inspired by the new Christmas classic film. The room comes complete with paper snowflakes, a towering Christmas tree, a Lego replica of the Empire State building and loads of sugary snacks.

Up to four guests can reserve the room beginning on November 25, for stays from December 2 to 20. (From Dec. 21 – Dec 26. it will be available exclusively to Wyndham vacation club members.)

Rates for the cheery room start at $399 per night and come with complimentary admission to the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink.

Decked out in everything merry and bright, guests will be transported into the whimsical world of Buddy the Elf while staying in the suite, which is within walking distance to Rockefeller Center, FAO Schwarz, Fifth Avenue and more of the city’s holiday hotspots.

Inside the suite, guests will feel like Buddy himself was hired as the interior decorator — with strings of garland, popcorn and paper snowflakes hanging from the ceiling; wrapping paper-covered walls (dressed with six-inch ribbon curls, of course); a massive, beautifully-decorated Christmas tree in the center of the room; and even a welcome message on a Lite Brite.

In the kitchen, guests can practice eating according to an elf’s four main food groups, with candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup all stocked in the pantry. The fridge will also have everything a family could need to relive the famous spaghetti dinner scene, including noodles, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, cookie dough, M&Ms and liters of Coca-Cola to chug and super-burp.

Buddy’s favorite toys will be scattered throughout the space (think: Etch A Sketches, toy trains and New York City-inspired LEGO sets) for the kids, and bath “snowballs” will be found in the bathroom for the adults to make for a truly luxurious stay. See even more with a 360-degree tour of the suite!

“Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers’ bucket lists,” said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations. “We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed in Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world. Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in.”

This once-in-a-lifetime experience is sure to leave guests smiling like smiling is their favorite. Visit the Club Wyndham website for more information and to book a stay.