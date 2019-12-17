The Eiffel Tower Has Been Shut Down as Workers in France Go On Strike: 'Monument Closed'

Image zoom Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock

Tourists in Paris were unable to visit the city’s most iconic landmark on Tuesday, as the Eiffel Tower shut down while workers in France went on strike.

According to the Associated Press, Tuesday marked the thirteenth day of protests against the French President Emmanuel Macron and his government. The nearly two weeks of outcry have seen protests including train and subway strikes, as workers speak out against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64, among many other grievances.

The AP reports that staff at the Eiffel Tower were among those who went on strike on Tuesday, alongside hospital workers, teachers, Air France staff, train drivers and more.

A sign on the glass wall around the base of the tower on Tuesday reportedly read “Monument Closed,” and a large screen in front of the landmark said “Tower Closed.” Tuesday’s closure was the second time the Eiffel Tower has been shut down since the strike started on Dec. 5, according to the AP.

Tourists and Parisians alike were also affected by the train and metro strikes, with the AP reporting that it took some commuters hours to get to work on Tuesday.

“It’s very frustrating for us, unfortunately,” South African tourist Victor Hellberg told the outlet. “We had decided to be here for one day and that’s life I suppose.”

However, one tourist named Lydia Marcos found a bright spot, telling the AP: “It’s like an excuse to come here another year.”