Edge

Here’s looking at you, New York City!

The Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor observation deck officially opened to the public on Wednesday afternoon at Hudson Yards.

Starting at 1 p.m., visitors got their first look at Edge, a thrilling new attraction, which offers 360-degree views of the city’s world famous skyline.

The 7,500 sq. foot viewing area, which juts out 80 feet from the side of the skyscraper, is accessible via a 52-second elevator ride up to the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. Making for an extra unique viewing opportunity, there’s even a triangular glass panel located in the floor of the cantilevered deck that gives visitors a look at what’s happening way down below.

Visitors will also get a chance to learn more about the history of the NYC neighborhood in the multi-room “Journey to Edge” exhibition.

Edge

Edge

Edge

Additionally, for guests looking to really savor the experience, there’s a bar offering champagne and a signature cocktail as well as light bites located on the 100th floor.

For a heartier option, there’s a restaurant and bar located just above on the 101st floor, which is accessible via a short flight of stairs.

“The Edge observation deck is the most dramatic in a series of gestures which link KPF’s buildings, in the Hudson Yards development, to the principal surrounding structures of the city,” William Pedersen, KPF Founding and Design Principal, said in a press release. “Gesturing directly towards the Empire State Building, and higher than its observation deck, Edge pays homage to its role as the most emblematic of all New York buildings.”

“It’s truly one of the best views of one of the best cities in the world, and we’re excited for everyone to experience it first hand,” added Michael Turner, President of Oxford Properties.

Edge

Edge will be open seven days a week all year round, from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

Although tickets can be purchased on-site, buying tickets online offers a slight discount. General admission adult tickets go for $36 online and $38 in person, while child tickets are $31 online and $33 on-site.

New York City residents will also be able to get a discount online, where tickets can be purchased for $34 for adult.

To celebrate the opening of the unique experience, Edge will also be having a nightly light show, which will start at sunset and last until midnight through April 4.