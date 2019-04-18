It’s pretty easy to be eco when planning travel as long as you plan with being green in mind. Opt to book a nonstop flight whenever possible, because takeoffs and landings create the most carbon emissions; or use a site like Green Hotels to find hotels that consciously save water, energy and reduce solid waste.

(Not sure if your preferred hotel is environmentally conscious? You can call to ask about their policy towards washing linens, installing energy-efficient lighting or low flow toilets and providing food from local vendors.)