All the Photos from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Romantic 'World Tour'

Inside Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's "#WadeWorldTour2019"
Following his final season with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union jetted off to the Greek Isles to kick off their summer vacation. The pair, who welcomed daughter Kaavia James via surrogate in November, has been soaking up the sun, exploring the beaches, and sharing a lot of photos with the hashtag “#WadeWorldTour2019” from their romantic getaway.
A Day to Explore
“Livin Cool. 🇬🇷” Union captioned an image of herself and Wade trekking around Greece’s Hydra Island.
Going Shirtless
The NBA star flaunted his abs while taking a dip in the pool at the couple’s villa. “This is not an #ad,” Wade wrote alongside the image. “This is me. This is my life.”
Boat Day
The L.A.’s Finest star stunned in a blue bikini while “island hopping” on a boat in Greece.
Selfie Time
The power couple snapped an adorable seflie in matching gray sweatshirts. “Top Of The World Vibes,” Union wrote alongside the image.
Rest & Relaxation
While lounging in chair near the beach, Union snapped a selfie as Wade looked as his phone in the background.
A Cheeky View
Union snapped a photo of her reflection as she wore a brown and white thong bikini during their day at the beach.
Fun in the Sun
While wearing a strappy brown and white bikini, Union posed under an umberella for a quick photo opp.
Embracing Her Age
Union embraced her age of 46 as she posed in the sand for a steamy photo, writing “46 🖤.” She then hilariously continued, “📸 by @dwyanewade as per the prenup.”
Mirror Selfie
The actress showed off her bikini once again on her Instagram story with a mirror selfie in front of her bed.
Running Down the Boardwalk
As Wade ran down the beach toward the camera, Union snapped a quick photo and used a meme of Moira from the show Schitt’s Creek beckoning him toward her.
Beach Day
Union sported a long white cover-up over her strappy bikini as she snapped a selfie set to Dierks Bentley’s song “Somewhere on a Beach.”
Peace Out
While wearing a cheeky red bikini, Union threw up a peace sign. “Goodnight kids,” she wrote alongside the image on her Instagram story.
All-White Ensemble
Union sported a white fringe dress, a white jacket, and heels during an evening out in Greece.
Date Night
Union sat on Wade’s lap and threw her hands in the air as they posed for a quick picture in front of the island’s sky line.